Dodgers are flooded with injuries with their players in the majors

The organization of Dodgers Los Angeles continues to lose important players for his team due to injuries in the 2021 season of the MLB.

Today, May 15, Bob Nightengale reported that the Californian player AJ Pollock will enter the disabled list and will be out for several weeks in the Big leagues.

Bliss News keep adding injuries in the franchise of the Dodgers that before Pollock, they had sent Dustin May, Edwin Rios, Cody Bellinger and company in the MLB.

It is still unknown how long AJ Pollock could be out of the Los Angeles team, but according to the Nightengale report it will be for several weeks and will be replaced by Edwin Uceta on the team’s roster.

Here the News:

#Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock will go on the injured list and be out several weeks, manager Dave Roberts says. He’ll be replaced by Edwin Uceta on the roster. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 15, 2021

Manager Dave Roberts continues to have fewer players at his command as the injuries have been part of the diary of the Dodgers in the 2021 campaign of the Big leagues.