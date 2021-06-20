Dodgers 2021 Víctor González Julio Urías today MLB in Spanish news

The Dodgers from Los Angeles like they have today in day in the Mexican left-handed pitcher Victor Gonzalez to your new Julio Urías on the MLB.

For some, Victor Gonzalez was uploaded by Dodgers on the MLB 2020 for being a shortened and atypical season due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but the Mexican sinister took advantage of the opportunities at each exit from the Los Angeles bullpen while he was nothing more and nothing less than the winner of Game 6 of the World Series which gave the championship to Los Azules after 32 years of waiting.

Yes OK Victor Gonzalez did not arrive with the Dodgers to MLB with the expectations it generated Julio Urías whom some cataloged as the new Fernando Valenzuela of Los Angeles.

Victor Gonzalez reminds the stage of Julio Urías with the Dodgers especially in the postseason.

So good has been the work of Victor Gonzalez with the Dodgers He has not won six games without a loss with a 1.67 ERA in 43 games pitched in as many innings.

So that Victor Gonzalez keep remembering Julio Urías you just need to Dodgers they give him the ball again to open a game in MLB as they did in 2020 and it sure will do well too.

Image from UNO TV.