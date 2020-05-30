The largest coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles County will be available starting Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The trial is free but you will need to make an appointment at the city’s COVID-19 resource site.

Six thousand people can be tested for the virus in one day at the ballpark, where 60 staff members help people through the process. A smaller test venue opened near the stadium earlier this spring.

The vehicle test site is the result of a partnership with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort, led by actor Sean Penn.

“This place is not special just because of where it is and all those incredible memories we have of going to Chavez Ravine to see the boys in blue. It is remarkable because we will be able to evaluate up to 6,000 people per day,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“That’s three times bigger than any test site we have. And we’ve designed the site to move as many people as quickly through that site as possible, alleviating long wait times and long lines.”

Large donated screens will show people how to administer tests.

Patients suffering from a condition that requires immediate medical attention are avoiding going to the doctor for fear of getting the coronavirus.

The mayor has encouraged all residents to get tested, with or without symptoms.

Los Angeles County reported 1,047 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths Monday, bringing the county’s total to 46,018 cases and 2,116 deaths.

Ninety-three percent of the county’s deaths involved underlying health conditions.

The new numbers arrived Monday shortly after the California Department of Public Health announced the state reopening of retail purchases at stores, subject to approval by individual counties.

It was unclear when Los Angeles County could make the decision to facilitate the resumption of in-person purchases.

Scientists from a university in Thailand are developing the three-month study on this possible vaccine.

.