Dodge will launch its first electric muscle car in 2024, heresy?

Dodge will not sell electric cars, it will sell American muscle! This is how they want to convince future customers that this transformation will not be a negative detail for their vehicles. And is that Dodge has just confirmed that in 2024 they will put on sale their first fully electric muscle car.

As we have been saying throughout the day, all Stellantis brands have presented their medium and short-term strategy. The electrification of their products is present in all of them. The case of Dodge is very striking, a brand with a great American style of big engines and sports vehicles.

Be that as it may, Dodge has made it clear that in 2024 they will have their first electric muscle car on the market. Be careful, we do not say hybrid, but fully electric. To illustrate and convince us they have published the video that you have just above this paragraph, explaining certain aspects and reasons for this technological change.

It is also possible that a similar plug-in hybrid model will go on sale in the coming months.

It seems like, yes overnight, Dodge would have realized that they have to save the planet. In fact, a key phrase that we can extract from the previous video is that of “To destroy the streets, not the planet”.

But there is much more, the American firm is totally convinced. That is why they make statements such as “our customers buy an experience, not a technology” or “the adaptation of electrical energy creates the perfect gateway for a brand.”

They also talk about youth, the new generations and their way of understanding mobility and respect for the planet. And this is how they aim to attract a younger audience, who in America seem to show more interest in cars than in Europe.

On the other hand, they consider that this change is an evolution and not a change of course. Or at least that’s what they want to convey. Another justification they present is that they are reaching the performance limits that can be extracted from combustion engines, remembering that they are already releasing 840 hp in a model as mythical as the Challenger.

We all love mucle cars for their strong design, the torque generated and the sound of their impressive engines. If you’ve ever heard of a HEMI engine, you know what I mean. In any case, with the move to electricity they can still offer a totally American design and loads of acceleration (more than with heat engines).

The only thing they really have to get at Dodge is to make it their first electric muscle car that is an exciting car to drive. that is capable of transmitting many emotions behind the wheel. If they manage to develop that section well, I have no doubt that it could be a success. Who knows, maybe they could even afford to bring it to Europe.

