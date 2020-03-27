With the launch of the Chevrolet Corvette, it was said that it was the first American supercar, but they forget about the Dodge Viper, the Viper also looked a lot like a super sports car

The Dodge Viper It is a super sports car with a powerful V10 engine. He became famous for his appearances on television shows, video games, movies, and music videos, but his reputation as a fierce car on the streets made him a legend.

This vehicle was created to compete in sales against the Chevrolet Corvette and other sports cars.

Over the years, the Viper has had different modifications that led it to reach five generations, the last one concluded three years ago.

Dodge was modifying the V10 to power the Viper SRT10 as the final edition of just 50 units. Three years later, a new version, the SRT Viper GTS, being the first to introduce the Viper’s third logo, was nicknamed Stryker.

The American brand ended the purest American supercar in 2017 and there has been no news about its return since then.

This super sports car was removed due to the lack of air bags inside the car and although the interiors could be modified to include air bags at low costs, the dash elevation was going to be too much since the original interior it was never designed with air bags in mind.

