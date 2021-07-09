Dodge to launch first electric muscle car in 2024

The future of radical and passionate cars, whether we like it or not, also involves electrification. And this is not spared even by the most incorrect and rebellious manufacturers on the market. Namely, neither Hummer nor Dodge is spared emission reduction. Hummer to launch a brutal electric pickup – whose environmental credentials we question – and Dodgewill launch its first electric muscle car in 2024. A car that has a very difficult task ahead: to prove that it is a worthy successor to the Hellcat family internal combustion.

As is evident, it will be difficult for the most staunch fans of the brand to accept an electric cartherefore, Dodge’s marketing must thread very fine. And in its own presentation of the brand’s strategic plans, Dodge states that “it will not build electric cars” but will build “American muscle cars.” Those muscle cars will be electric, by the way. This somewhat confusing and contradictory message was accompanied by a small video in which a teaser of this muscle car of the future.

Dodge has promised a power output of at least 897 hp for this electric muscle car.

It will be built on the STLA Large modular platform for electric cars from the Stellantis Group. This means that it can house a high-capacity battery in its gut, with a range of up to 800 km. Its configuration of electric motors will allow creating a car with two or four driving wheels, but according to the teaser, everything points to a four wheel drive car, capable of sublimating the rubber of its four tires at the same time – it could be a visual dramatization, all said.

Stellantis catches up: four new platforms and up to 800 kilometers of autonomy

The Stellantis Group’s commitment to electric cars is as strong as …

What is clear is that it will be an exciting car, extreme in terms of performance and performance – think of 900 hp and you will not be wrong – and with a very careful design. In fact, in the teaser itself we can see the backlit contour of its front, with a very clear reference to the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger. This electric muscle car could rescue some classic brand nomenclature. Dodge’s past has already been exploited masterfully, rescuing iconic colors and even vintage equipment packages.

Thanks to all-wheel drive, it will be able to accelerate to 96 km / h in just two seconds.

In the center of its front, it will have a curious three-pointed logo, also backlit, and that we can also find at the rear, as a light signature on its taillights. The hood seems to simulate two large air intakes for the mechanics, which vaguely remind me of those found on classic Dodge Dart Swingers. It will be presented in a conceptual way during the next months, and will hit the market as a Model Year 2024, that is, at the end of 2023 as the closest date.

We will be very attentive.