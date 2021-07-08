Dodge to launch first 100% electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge announced its plan to launch its first fully electric muscle car in 2024. In this way, the American automaker begins to give life to a striking project, although still somewhat lacking in details. The novelty was confirmed during an event in which Stellantis unveiled electrification initiatives for its brands.

Historically, Dodge has been known for selling high-performance sports cars and that is why the 100% electric muscle car is a real challenge. But not only from a technological point of view, but also from a cultural point of view. “Muscle” cars have a long history in countries like the United States, and the public is used to incorporating internal combustion engines.

In fact, the company’s first approach has been somewhat strange. Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the firm, assured that the automaker “will not sell electric cars” but “American eMuscle”. Thus, Dodge seems to believe (or want to believe) that the models on the market are weak and does not want its future electric muscle car to fall into that consideration.

Dodge targets its electric muscle car at millennials

“If a charger can make a Charger faster, we are in,” Kuniskis said, with a play on words. In the presentation, the CEO of Dodge assured that his company is No. 1 in reaching millennials, and wants to start from there so that its electrification process is successful. The data is not random. The automaker ensures that young people have a high level of purchasing power and acceptance of electric vehicles.

According to Dodge, its customers “buy the experience, not the technology.” However, Kuniskis also acknowledged that are reaching a limit in what they can offer in internal combustion cars. And the claim shouldn’t be taken lightly, coming from a brand that has historically put horsepower above all else. That’s why the 100% electric muscle car poses such a great challenge for Dodge.

“Every ounce of technology that we integrate will be to amplify the elements that define not only Dodge, but the ‘muscle car’ itself. Through intelligent evolution we hope to stand out and define the future of American muscle, to destroy the streets, not the planet“said the CEO.

