Dodge to build more Durango Hellcat units

In the middle of last year Dodge made a triple launch that added just over 2,000 horsepower and among which was the new Durango SRT Hellcat, a version of this SUV with the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine tuned to 710 horsepower power. At first it was announced as a limited production model that, now, it seems they are going to expand.

Limited to just 2,000 units, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was originally thought of as a model that would only be available in 2021, and since the sale process began last November and the end of January of this year, all of them had already been sold. Clearly its base price of $ 80,995 was no deterrent.

So much so that now, according to the Dodge Garage portal, the brand would be preparing to manufacture a few more units next June. How many? It is not known exactly and the same portal says that “if a dealer still had a sales order in the system, Dodge will take more units in production of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2021 to fulfill those orders.”

Bob Broderdorf, Dodge Brand Director, commented that “when we finished the production plan for this incredible SUV we found a way to move some 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engines from other vehicles to ensure that every sales order in our system is manufactured ”.

Only It will be necessary for Dodge to officially pronounce on the matter to know how many more units will be manufactured since in any case it will continue to be a limited production vehicle.

