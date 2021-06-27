Dodge Ram SRT10 (2004): a Viper V10-powered pickup

From the United States come the greatest automobile follies on the planet, we have no doubt about that. One of the biggest follies of the past decade was the beastly Dodge Ram SRT10. A huge pick-up in whose guts beat a very special engine: the Dodge Viper’s 8.3 V10, the largest displacement naturally-aspirated production engine in decades. A supercar drivetrain for a pick-up designed with asphalt performance in mind. A real nonsense, a real and wonderful madness.

At the 1996 Chicago Motor Show, Dodge introduced the Ram VTS Concept. A Dodge Ram prototype equipped with the 8.0 V10 engine of the Dodge Viper GTS of the time, with more than 400 hp of power. With the same running gear, and the same color scheme, the pick-up made a great impression on the audience. A few years later, In 2004, Dodge astonished locals and strangers by launching one of the most outrageous and extreme vehicles of its 100 years of existence – with the permission of the Hellcat brothers. This was the impressive Dodge Ram SRT10.

Dodge Ram SRT10s started at $ 50,850, and were sold only between 2004 and 2006.

Once upon a time there was a pick-up stuck to a Viper engine

The Dodge Ram SRT10 was presented to the public at the 2002 Detroit Motor Show, but it did not begin production until 2004, coinciding with the presentation of the second generation Dodge Viper. You can’t understand the Ram SRT10 without it. Viper, who donated his heart to take pride of place under the hood of these pick-ups. The Dodge Ram SRT10 was one of the first special projects of SRT (Street and Racing Technology), Dodge’s high-performance division – today with its own entity in the FCA Group.

The Dodge Ram SRT10 were sold with its box covered with a cover in all its versions.

Under the hood of the Dodge Ram SRT10 they fit the V10 engine of the Dodge Viper. A gigantic 8.3 liter naturally aspirated engine, with 507 hp of power and a beastly maximum torque of 712 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Who needs supercharging before such a dose of displacement? This engine passed its power to the rear axle through a six-speed manual gearbox, a Tremec T-56. A four-speed automatic transmission was available as an option, and a Ram SRT10 all-wheel drive could never be ordered.

The engine did not receive any changes from its Viper origins, and although the Dodge Ram platform was not modified to accommodate the engine, its suspension was lowered by up to 2.5 centimeters. Bilstein shock absorbers with a set-up were responsible for moderating the swaying of its body. It was a pick-up unable to get off the asphalt: he rode huge 22 inch wheels – as you read – with Pirelli Scorpion sports tires in sizes 305/40 R22. Tires worthy of a supercar.

Its fuel consumption was disproportionate: it approved 26.1 l / 100 km in the city and 19.6 l / 100 km on the highway.

It was never a light pick-up: it was offered in single cab or four-door cab versions, and in the case of the latter his weight in running order was a whopping 2,548 kilos. To curb this mass, its front axle was fitted with 380mm diameter brake discs and rear discs of 360 mm. Although they were cooled by air ducts similar to those used in NASCAR, they suffered from fading after heavy use. In 2005 they were updated, with new TRW four-piston calipers.

It was capable of reaching a top speed of 248 km / h and accelerated to 96 km / h in less than five seconds. Glups. He was also a machine addicted to drink: consumed about 20 l / 100 km on average in the tests to which it was subjected in its time. A very masculine looking machine with an aggressive body. Huge bumpers that lowered ground clearance, a huge spoiler at the rear. The special Commemorative Edition was white and had the Viper’s blue stripes on its body.

It still holds the world record for the fastest production pick-up on the planet, with a top speed of 248 km / h.

An excessive machine at all levels, with a surprisingly sporty behavior for its size and weight. And a real bestseller: more than 9,000 units were sold in the two years it was on sale. Interestingly, Dodge sold more Ram SRT10s than Viper during the years the two models coexisted, and some sources suggest that the excessive success of the pick-up may have tarnished the Viper’s brand image – citing it as the reason for the end. of its production.

In any case, it was a delicious excess, a wheel-burning machine, a real macarrada – and we love it. We let you enjoy it in this great gallery of images.