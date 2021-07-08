“Dodge will not sell electric cars. Dodge will sell American eMuscle ”. These were the words of Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge in a video (you can find it at the end of this note) during which exposes what will be the future of the brand in the new era of electrification. The first copy of this ‘eMuscle’ will arrive in 2024.

As we showed yesterday with the rumor that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be discontinued, in part following Stellantis’ plan to electrify its entire portfolio by 2024, in the event of Dodge have decided to adopt this with the idea of ​​making more powerful vehicles. “If a charger can make a Charger faster, we are in,” Kuniskis added.

Dodge electric muscle car, teaser

Of course this is followed by the usual sales discussion: Dodge customers do not buy technology but experiences, its main clientele are millennials who are the ones with the greatest purchasing power and acceptance for electric vehicles, and therefore the brand is convinced that it is heading on the right path with electric muscle cars.

On this Kuniskis also adds that “Dodge does not see electric vehicle technology as a revolution but on the contrary as a natural evolution of the modern muscle car.” The big question that is still unsolved, because of course the brand has not shown all its cards, is what all this means in terms of product.

In the video we only see the front right tip of what would be one of these cars and towards the end an illuminated silhouette reminiscent of the front end of the Dodge Charger from the late 1960s (with a version of the Fratzog logo) accelerating hard and burning tire front and rear. That is, its propulsion will be on all four wheels.

Dodge electric muscle car, teaser

Below you can see the video of the presentation, with more than one word game that invites you to read between the lines and in which we see broadly what will be the future of the electric muscle car.

Dodge overtakes electric muscle car