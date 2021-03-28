Dodge launches a muscle car of … 3 CV!

Dodge muscle cars are highly desirable cars. They are the only real muscle cars in the 21st century: the magnetism that comes from the possibility of owning a two-door coupe with a 6.2 HEMI V8 engine supercharged by compressor and more than 800 HP it is indescribable. Furthermore, this potency overdose is relatively affordable, being within the reach of the average worker’s pocket. As you can imagine, cars like the Dodge Challenger or the Dodge Charger are machines that are also highly desired by friends of others.

In fact, they are so desired by lovers of the alien that they are among the most stolen cars across the pond in years. These robberies end, on many occasions, with a car broken up and sold in pieces in secondary channels. In and around Detroit alone, and in 2020 alone, a whopping 1,000 Dodge Charger was stolen. By having such fast and powerful versions, this represents huge headaches for the authorities, who are often unable to catch up with them.

Even if they “copy” the signal from our remote control, the car will only be able to operate very, very slowly.

That problem will go away immediately, as Dodge just released an update for its software that introduces a double verification for starting the car: a four-digit PIN that only the driver will know. This “two-factor authentication” should be enough for many thieves to even try to steal the vehicles. However, Dodge goes even further. In the event that we do not enter the personal PIN, the vehicle control software will limit its maximum power to 2.8 hp, and its maximum torque at only 30 Nm.

It will be less powerful than a moped and will prevent someone from escaping quickly by driving the car. Too It will prevent a mechanic in the mood for a ride or a valet from taking a quicker turn than they should at your controls. This intelligent system can be equipped in all Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger built since 2015, and its installation only requires a simple update of its software at a dealership. As a deference to its customers, the American brand will install this new security system free of charge.

If you are the owner of a Charger or Challenger, don’t let anyone know your secret “PIN”.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye photos

