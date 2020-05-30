Pope Francis on Saturday urged politicians to divert funds spent on weapons for research to prevent the next pandemic, while speaking to the largest gathering of people in the Vatican in nearly three months.

Francisco held an open-air mass with approximately 130 people, including many directly affected by the pandemic.

Among those who prayed were Italian doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, as well as people who recovered from the coronavirus or lost family members. More than 33,000 people died in Italy.

Most wore masks, except when they commanded prayers at the microphone. Francisco, sat meters away from most people during most of the mass and did not wear a mask.

In his closing sermon, the pope said that national leaders should take a more prudent approach, helping those most in need now and putting in place long-term economic and social solutions.

He prayed that Our Lady “touch the conscience (of the leaders) so that the enormous amounts spent to have weapons and to improve them are used to promote research to prevent catastrophes like this in the future”.

Earlier this month, Francisco asked for international scientific cooperation to develop a vaccine and said that any that worked should be shared globally.

For almost three months, Francis led televised masses, general hearings and Sunday speeches from within the Vatican, without an audience.

St. Peter’s Basilica and St. Peter’s Square were fully reopened on May 18, with Italy entering the second phase of easing restrictions against the virus.

On Sunday, Francis will say a mass with only 50 people inside the basilica, but then he will deliver his Sunday message from his window, looking at the top square for the first time since the beginning of March.

