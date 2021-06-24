Documents prove Britney Spears has been fighting for her freedom for 13 years

This revelation comes several months after Britney’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, wrote in court documents that the pop princess no longer wanted Jamie to act as her sole guardian. A couple of months later, Ingham also submitted documents alleging that Britney was “afraid” of her father , even though he is currently a co-conservator of his finances. However, the interpreter’s caretaker, Jodi Montgomery, whom she “highly prefers” to take over the entire role, has been overseeing her personal affairs since Jamie took a step back due to ongoing health concerns.

Britney Spears and Jamie Spears when Britney came out of rehab in 2004. (MB Pictures / Shutterstock / MB Pictures / Shutterstock)

However, that was not the first time that the singer of Lucky showed the controlling character of Jamie. According to unsealed court documents, accidentally obtained by TMZ in 2019, Britney stated during a closed-door hearing that she once she was forced to give a concert with a temperature of 40 degrees and went involuntarily admitted to a mental health facility, which she believed was punishment for speaking during rehearsals for her canceled Las Vegas residency. She was forced to go to the hospital even though she said nothing was wrong with her.

Now fans are confirming their suspicions that Britney is being hospitalized against her will on several occasions.