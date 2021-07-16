Documentary on Hong Kong protests and repression presented in Cannes

FRANCE

A documentary about the demonstrations that shook Hong Kong in 2019 and their repression was screened this Friday in Cannes, a film “free from self-censorship”according to its Hong Kong director.

The Festival is proud to propose this film to show an important moment in world news. Since 1946, it has been the tradition and vocation of Cannes “, the general delegate of the event, Thierry Frémaux, told .. We didn’t know anything about how it was produced and who directed it, but we were excited from the start. “

“Revolution of our time”, whose team is anonymous except for its director Kiwi Chow, addresses the demonstrations that took place almost daily in Hong Kong from June 2019 to denounce the interference of Beijing in this semi-autonomous territory.

The tape shows the political considerations and tactics of a movement without a leader, driven by the individual initiative of the protesters, and also the brutal repression of the protests by the security forces.

I wanted to explain what brought us here (…) It was very difficult to find the key figures of the main violent incidents, “Kiwi Chow explained by email to ..

It is a work “free of any self-censorship” and “I hope that the public will feel that the documentary is like that,” said the director, who worked without pressure but “with anguish and fear.”

Currently, demonstrations are practically prohibited in Hong Kong, after an intense campaign of repression launched by the Chinese regime.

We will have to live with the idea that this documentary cannot be shown publicly in Hong Kong due to strong government surveillance, “the director said in a statement about the film.

The screening in Cannes is “a satisfaction for many Hong Kong residents who live in fear. It shows that those who fight for justice and freedom are with us,” he added.

Among the people interviewed in the film, “we have no news of some of them, others went into exile and others are serving prison sentences,” he said.

