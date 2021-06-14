Documentary about Bourdain ‘an act of therapy’ for his fans

MEXICO CITY

When Morgan Neville started making a documentary about the late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, one of the first things he did was go through all the songs he had referenced. He ended up compiling an 18 1/2 hour list and named it ‘Tony’.

Neville, the director of the Fred Rogers portrait ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ (” Do you want to be my neighbor? ”) And the Oscar-winning documentary ’20 Feet From Stardom ‘(‘ 20 Steps from Fame ‘) he was determined to approach Bourdain through a different prism than his death. The music was only a small part, but it was the beginning of making ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ a celebration of his life, not a forensic investigation or eulogy.

It was the fall of 2019 when Neville started. The death of Bourdain, who took his own life in June 2018, was still fresh. For many, it still is. ‘Roadrunner’ premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival the weekend, days after the third anniversary of his death. The trailer’s debut alone sparked an outpouring of excitement and millions of views in a matter of days, a rarity for a documentary that shows how many are still mourning the loss of Bourdain.

I’ve come to think of the movie as an act of therapy for the audience, ” Neville said in an interview. I think for those of you who only know Tony as someone they were admirers of, like me, there is only one huge question mark about his life due to his death. How (rude) Tony Bourdain could commit suicide? It’s something that people are still grappling with. ”

“Roadrunner,” which Focus Features will hit theaters on July 16, attempts to answer that question with a fuller portrait of Bourdain. It offers a new perspective and context to your end by following the arc of your life or, more specifically, your second life. After years of working as a chef in New York, Bourdain’s book ‘Kitchen Confidential’ catapulted him to midlife fame.

On ‘Parts Unknown’ and other distant travel shows, featuring not just indigenous foods but a broad spectrum of culture, history and shared passions, Bourdain became an unlikely and unusually authentic television icon.

When he was found dead at age 61 in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, it was shocking because few seemed more thirsty for life, or more appreciative of what is worth savoring, than he. Neville spent the first few months of production without even dealing with Bourdain’s final chapter. When he finally tackled it, he found no easy answers.

The way I came to think of it is: Tony was a quintessential seeker and researcher, ” Neville said. But really if one is always looking and curious, then he can get lost. He had a tattoo that he got late in life that said in Greek, ‘I’m not sure of anything.’ That sounds very zen, but it’s also a bit sad. If you are really not sure about anything and you are always looking for something, it means that you are leaving everything behind at all times. I think for Tony, that uprooting ultimately disconnected him from the things he needed to be sure of, like the love of the people around him. ”

Neville considers the interviews for this film to be the most difficult he has ever done. Many of those close to Bourdain spoke for the first time about his death.

There was a sense of group trauma that people keep dealing with, ” Neville said.

I don’t think anyone was willing to talk to me, frankly. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh great!’ They knew it was going to be tough. Several people said it was the last time they talked about it. I think there was this feeling of, ‘let me say it once, for the record.’ ”

Among those interviewed were Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia; his chef friends Éric Ripert and David Chang, television producers Lydia Tenaglia and Christopher Collins, and musicians John Lurie and Josh Homme. Homme from the rock band Queens of the Stone Age recorded a song for the film. There are stills from ‘Parts Unknown’, including discarded shots and videos of Bourdain’s Instagram stories, which served as a small window into his turbulent senior year. Neville did not speak to some key figures of the time, such as cinematographer Zach Zamboni, whom Bourdain fired in that dark period, and Italian filmmaker Asia Argento, whose tumultuous two-year relationship with Bourdain for many had some bearing on his death.

Neville was more determined to focus on the decisions Bourdain himself made and the journey that led to his tragic end. For him, full understanding may be elusive, but he suspects that Bourdain felt increasingly uprooted after parting ways with Busia, and that when any semblance of domestic life faded, he became more and more disconnected from who he was and what he was. what it meant to people, including his daughter. That maybe he spent too much time traveling.

When I first sat down with the people close to him, his manager and his production partners, I started ranting about why he was an advocate for culture and what connects us, ” says the director.

And they said, `Yes, that’s true. But he was also an immature 15-year-old boy. ‘ I thought, OK, that’s interesting. It became the crux of the making of the film: reconciling someone who was so insightful, but also so blind to some things. ”

HERE WE LEAVE THE TRAILER

*** MJPR ***