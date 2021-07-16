Documentary about Anthony Bourdain recreated his voice using artificial intelligence – Tomatazos

Today the documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain – 89% by Morgan Neville opens. One of its peculiarities is that it is narrated by the traveling chef himself. How did they manage to do this? In two ways, the first was using archival audio extracted from his appearances on television, podcasts, radio and even his narration in audiobooks.

Do not miss: Chef and writer Anthony Bourdain committed suicide at 61

With some ingenuity, the existing recordings were edited into a coherent narrative about his life. There is no problem with that. What’s more troublesome is the second method he used to get Anthony Bourdain to say things that there is no recorded audio of any kind. What the director did was use artificial intelligence to recreate his voice; in other words, the deceased could say whatever the director wanted.

We know that from a recent interview that The New Yorker did with the documentary maker (via IndieWire). In it they asked him how he had gotten an audio of Bourdain narrating an email he had sent. It was there that he revealed the thing about artificial intelligence. This was reported by that media:

Also read: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Already Has Critical Rating

There’s a moment at the end of the second act of the film where artist David Choe, a friend of Bourdain, is reading aloud an email Bourdain had sent him: ‘Man, this is a very crazy thing to ask you, but I’m curious ‘start reading Choe, and then the kick changes to Bourdain’s’ and my life is a bit shit now. You are successful, I am successful, and I ask myself: Are you happy? ‘ I asked Neville how the hell he had found a recording of Bourdain reading his own email… ‘There were three quotes in there where he wanted to use his voice, but of which there were no recordings,’ Neville explained. So he contacted a software company, gave them a dozen hours of recordings, and he said, ‘I created an artificial intelligence model of his voice.

The director said that it will be very difficult to distinguish the real recordings from the artificial ones. He did not hesitate to admit that the whole thing is not very ethical that we say:

If you watch the movie, beyond the line you mentioned, it is very likely that you will not know what the other lines are that were spoken by artificial intelligence, and you will never know. We can then have a round table on ethics in documentaries about it.

In a different interview for GQ magazine (via IndieWire), he reiterated the number of hours of recording he used to recreate the voice:

I gave more than ten hours of Tony’s voice to an artificial intelligence model. The larger the quantity, the better the result. We work with four companies before choosing the best one. We also had to determine the best tone for Tony’s voice: his speaking voice as opposed to his ‘storyteller’ voice, which changed dramatically over the years. His storytelling voice became more theatrical and musical in the ‘No Reservation’ years. I checked with his widow and his literary executor, just to be sure people were okay with it. And they told me that Tony would have agreed with that. I was not putting words in his mouth. I was just trying to make them have life.

Despite that statement, it is inevitable that people will ask questions about how ethical it is to artificially recreate the voice of a person who cannot comment on it. IndieWire noted that the film critic Sean Burns not happy with this:

When I wrote my review I did not know that the filmmakers had used artificial intelligence to falsify Bourdain’s voice in portions of the narrative. I feel that this tells you everything you need to know about the ethics of the people behind this project.

Don’t leave without reading: Messages with her ex-boyfriend Anthony Bourdain could prove that Asia Argento did have sex with Jimmy Bennett