Documentalists assure that the house of El Conjuro has “a lot of activity” – Tomatazos

Horror and horror stories are still a favorite among the public, there is a need and a pleasure in being scared that Hollywood has known how to exploit very well, especially with stories of haunted houses. In 2013 a new film of this type shook the whole world when it was presented as based on real events, The Conjuring – 86%, by James Wan, who gave rise to a whole franchise and popularized the Warrens’ marriage, famous researchers of the paranormal.

You may also like: The Conjuring 3: Patrick Wilson is convinced he could carry out an exorcism

Now a group of documentary filmmakers put the real-life haunted house to the test and the result was disturbing for everyone involved. Even if you are skeptical of the supernatural, it is possible to believe in the words of the directors Kendall Whelpton and Vera Whelpton, who assure that all the members of the team had psychological consequences.

The house is located in Rhode Island, United States, and was visited by the Warrens in the 1970s to attend to the strange events that took place there. In the film the marriage is played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the roles of Lorraine and Ed Warren respectively.

The new documentary that explores the royal house of The spell It is titled The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home, and Cinemablend had a chance to speak with the developers recently. This is what they had to say about the experience:

Also read: The Conjuring: every movie in the universe from best to worst

Being in the house for two weeks really ruined the psyche of the whole team. On the third day we start to wear out, on the fourth day you can’t sleep because things are happening, there is a lot of activity in the house. When you come out of the experience, when you go home, you keep thinking that you are in the house, you are attached to the house. You have an overwhelming feeling of coming home. It is a different beast than what I am used to. I have done more than 500 locations and I have only stayed in 4 of them and spending a lot of time like this is a different experience.

This is a fragment of the description of the documentary that you can read on its official site:

When four close friends receive the invitation of a lifetime to move into the real-life Conjuring house for two weeks, the team of filmmakers and paranormal investigators accepts the offer and a documentary is born.

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, the new owners of the cottage that inspired the Conjuring movie franchise, have had many guests come and stay, but none for that long. The famous house now open to the public has many guests who pay to stay overnight and investigate, but not all resist.

Former resident and caregiver John Huntington says that sometimes people leave in the middle of the night or sleep in their cars until the morning.

As stated before, regardless of our credulity or disbelief when it comes to ghosts and haunted houses, the suggestion that a place can generate from the stories that have been told about it is very great; some people who claim to have critical thinking and only believe in science, cannot escape the ancient fears that human beings have engraved in our DNA.

Don’t leave without reading: REVIEW | The Conjuring 3: The devil made me do it | A demonic boredom

After the economic success of The spell, the saga continued with two sequels, The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Affair – 80% and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85%, the latter was released recently and is still in theaters. Like its predecessors, it is inspired by real events, with a light (or heavy) touch of fantasy to make it more terrifying and attractive to the public, and tells the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. In addition to the El Conjuro trilogy, the franchise has several spin-offs such as Annabelle – 29% and La Monja – 47%.