MEXICO – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced this Thursday the opening of a temporary hospital structure to assist non-critical COVID-19 patients in the border city of Tijuana.

Currently, hospital occupancy in the northwestern state of Baja California is, according to official reports, 57% for general hospital beds and 46% for ventilator beds (for critically ill patients).

“Tijuana concentrates the largest number of accumulated cases in Baja California and is one of the urban areas with the highest number of deaths from this disease in all of Mexico,” the NGO said in a bulletin.

The NGO reported that this action was carried out in coordination with the state Ministry of Health and with the civil society organization Apoyemos Tijuana, and the objective is for non-critical COVID-19 patients to be assisted in this hospital unit.

The space is located on a professional basketball court that has been converted into an auxiliary hospital unit that will support the city’s General Hospital.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

According to the organization Apoyemos Tijuana, this unit has 92 beds and specialized equipment to deal with the emergency, in addition to also receiving donations of medical supplies.

Until the last report on May 6, the city of Tijuana has 1,110 cases of coronavirus and 229 deaths, more than half of the nearly 2,000 cases that Baja California adds, and is one of the areas with the highest transmission of COVID- 19 in the country.

This although the state is in one of those that have fulfilled the call of the authorities to distance themselves socially.

Tijuana is one of the border cities where migrant mobility, Mexico-United States labor mobility, does not stop, in addition to the fact that the maquiladora industry took time to stop activities as recommended by the federal government at the beginning of the emergency.

END OF DEPORTATIONS

On Tuesday, MSF demanded the suspension of deportations from the United States to countries in the Americas to prevent the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic from worsening in the region.

A group of doctors has taken the reins to care for migrants in Matamoros who have contracted coronavirus.

The organization pointed to the United States as “the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic” by arguing that the transfer of people from this point to countries with a lower rate of contagion of this disease “could exacerbate the health crisis in the region.”

In addition, he warned about the risk posed by the collective transfer of vulnerable people to countries with lower rates of disease transmission, especially considering that most of these countries have very fragile health systems.

In mid-April, Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla said that health workers “are falling like flies” in the absence of protection and security at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Mexico so far has 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths from coronavirus, and authorities estimate that the country is in the critical week of infections, peaking this May 8.

