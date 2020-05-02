The Central American asylum-seeking and migrant population is dead-end, trapped by a combination of barriers that pose a risk to your physical and mental health, according to him report No exitto made public today in Mexico City by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The report No Exit is based on 480 interviews and testimonies of Central American migrants and asylum seekers; as well as the data and experience of the MSF teams that assisted more than 26,000 people along the migratory route during the first 9 months of 2019. LThe medical data shows the high levels of violence, abuse and ill-treatment suffered by migrants and refugees in their countries of origin, along the migration route and in the custody of the Mexican and American authorities.. These levels of violence in the Northern Triangle of Central America (TNCA, which includes Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador) are comparable to those in war zones where MSF has been working for decades and are a determining factor in the migration phenomenon.

“After years of caring for the Central American population in transit through Mexico and based on the testimonies and data from our consultations, we are clear that many of our patients desperately flee violence in their countries“, Explain Sergio Martin, general coordinator of the projects SPS in Mexico. “They need protection, assistance and the opportunity to apply for asylum. Instead, they face more violence on the migration route and are prohibited from staying in countries where they could be safe.. They are trapped and without any possibility of accessing protection mechanisms. ”

Half of the interviewees (45.8%) cat least one violent act as motivation to leave their countries. This figure rises to 61.9% if we consider the population that claims to have been exposed to some violent event during the two years prior to their migration. More than 75% of people traveling with children say they left their homes due to violence, including attempts at forced recruitment by gangs. This violence is reproduced in his trip through Mexico: 57.3% of the people interviewed were exposed to some type of violence along the route, including cases of assaults, extortion, sexual assault and torture.

Migration policies based on criminalization, containment and deterrence applied by the United States (USA) and Mexico increase the risks faced by migrants and asylum seekers. Thus, the so-called Migrant Protection Protocol (known as ‘Stay in Mexico’) force those who apply for asylum in the US to stay in Mexico, exposed recurrently to kidnapping attempts and other violent situations that put your life at risk. Alone in October 2019, el 75% of MSF patients (33/44) forced to stay in the border city of Nuevo Laredo reported having been kidnapped for several days for extortion purposes.

«Central American asylum seekers are persecuted in Mexico for extortion purposes and their lives are in danger, “explains Martín. “Without effective protection measures, they remain at the mercy of human trafficking networks and criminal organizations that prey on the most vulnerable. All this has serious consequences for his physical and mental health. “

The criminalization of migration increases the risk to people’s health and safety. MSF provides medical and mental health care in Mexico to people who have been detained and deported by the United States and what rThey create terrible conditions of seclusion in the US, in cold cells (described in Spanish as ice boxes or freezers), with the lights on 24 hours a day, with limited access to medical care, without adequate food, clothing, or blankets.

In Mexico, the teams also made visits to different Migratory Stations where overcrowding, insufficient medical care and lack of resources suitable are common denominator. The teams treated people with infectious diseases and diarrhea, as well as victims of violence and, especially, with pressing needs for psychological care.

Dismantling of protection policies

Recent measures taken by the government of United States and bilateral agreements between different governments region of involve de facto dismantling of protection policies. They leave refugees and asylum seekers with no countries to turn to for protection and no options to escape violence.

Insecurity, widespread violence and the lack of adequate protection mechanisms have a clear impact on the physical and mental health of patients that MSF serves. In addition to the pathologies typical of a population in transit in precarious conditions (respiratory infections, skin conditions or acute musculoskeletal problems, among others), the MSF teams treat bruises, sexual abuse, rape and various injuries produced during assaults and kidnappings. Violence is one of the main reasons why patients turn to mental health services with symptoms of anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress.

“The blockade to obtaining asylum and the return of the population to places where their lives are at risk have aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the region”, denounces Marc Bosch, coordinator of the programs SPS in Latin America. “The United States and Mexico have to incorporate the personal dimension when designing migration policies, guaranteeing that victims of violence have access to humanitarian assistance, health and protection services. All people, regardless of their legal status, deserve to be treated with dignity. “