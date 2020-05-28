CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas – The international organization Médicos Sin Fronteras began operation in the entity of two hospitals for the care of patients with COVID-19, which were installed in the cities of Reynosa and Matamoros.

The hospitals, which were installed in gyms of the Universidad Autónoma Tamaulipas, are two of the three that operate in Mexico. The third of them is located in Tijuana, Baja California.

The center in Matamoros has 40 beds available, of which 20 are intended for the care of patients with mild illness and 20 for severe (non-critical) patients and the same number of oxygen concentrators.

While in Reynosa, the hospital module has 20 beds, and the same number of respirators.

According to a statement from the state government, an isolation area for migrants deported by the United States with suspicion of being infected with the virus was also set up in the center of Reynosa.

In this area they will be isolated until the possible contagion is ruled out or until the end of their treatment.

Authorities delivered a hospital in Matamoros and another in Mante that will be used to care for patients with coronavirus.

Multidisciplinary personnel such as doctors, nurses, psychologists, health promotion, hygienists, guards and stretcher bearers work in the project, all with personal protective equipment and disinfection protocols, in three eight-hour shifts, to cover 24 hours a day. day.

Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca toured both facilities, accompanied by the doctor Citlali Barba Fuentes, responsible for the project, who has worked in humanitarian health care at Médicos Sin Fronteras and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The centers join the network of COVID-19 Hospitals designated to care for patients with this disease in the state, as well as the eight COVID-19 Temporary Hospitals, built by the Tamaulipas government to expand hospital capacity.

The medical organization maintains constant communication with the local hospital network to refer patients who may be cared for in the centers and to promptly transfer people who may present complications requiring further care to hospitals.

.