About 200 doctors warned Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry that celebrating the act in which Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination is “extremely dangerous”

About 200 doctors warned the mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, Lenny Curry, who celebrate in this city the act in which the president Donald Trump will accept the republican candidacy it is “extremely dangerous” when Florida is one of the focuses of the COVID-19 in U.S.

Allow more than 40 thousand people from all over the country, including journalists and protesters against Trump, come to Jacksonville it is “An unequivocal provocation to the disease”, “Foreseeably harmful and disrespectful from a medical point of view for the inhabitants of the city and the rest of the country”Doctors point out in a letter published on firstcoastnews.com and other media.

The signatories to the letter stress that the Republican National Convention should postpone that act, set for August 27, or significantly reduce capacity and the mayor Curry You should order the mandatory use of masks in the city before that date, as other cities in Florida.

Curry announced this month that he had accepted that the final act of the Republican National Convention What will be celebrated in Charlotte, North Carolina, take place in Jacksonville.

The governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, refused to hold a massive event for fear of an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections.

In the letter addressed to the mayor and the municipal board, the doctors recall that the number of infections and hospitalizations continues to grow in Florida, which is now one of the “hot spots” of the pandemic in U.S.

This Saturday there was in Florida 9 thousand 585 new cases of COVID-19, a record that raised to 132 thousand 545 cases accumulated since March 1 in this state, which together with Texas, California, South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona A rebound in the disease is underway amid the economic reopening.

They also point out that unfortunately until now “there is no vaccine or a particularly effective treatment against this new virus” and that the health authorities recommend to keep the physical distance between people of six feet (1.80 meters), wear a mask and not allow groups of more than 50 people, especially in closed spaces.

Not to mention that Trump and his followers are not supporters of covering the nose and mouth to avoid contagion, doctors say that “for some the masks have become a political statement”, which in their opinion is “irrational” and a propitiator of the “division”.

“The enemy is the virus, not other people,” they emphasize in the letter.

In the doctors’ opinion, celebrate in Jacksonville the act of Republican National Convention it will translate into “an increase in hospitalizations, long-term health problems and deaths.”

In addition, they recall that those most at risk are the elderly, the poor and the chronically ill, as well as health workers at all levels, first responders and workers in the service sector and at airports.

“It is extremely dangerous and contrary to public health recommendations to hold a large event in an area where the numbers of cases are rising,” they indicate.

A survey of the University of North Florida (UNF) revealed this week that 58 percent of residents of Jacksonville opposes that the final act of the Republican National Convention, mainly for fear of the spread of COVID-19.

The survey included the participation of a sample of more than 2,500 people registered as voters in the county of Duval, to which it belongs Jacksonville, of which 71 percent said they were concerned about “a possible transmission triggered by the convention.”

With information from .