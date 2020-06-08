Despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued measures on how to treat a patient at home to prevent the virus from spreading among other members of the household, in Nicaragua doctors are warning of the increase in family outbreaks, which that it increases the risk of several people dying from the same house, which is why they urge Nicaraguans to adopt measures.

The first to launch this alert was health specialist Alejandro Lagos, who noted that “the coronavirus is manifesting in family outbreaks. In each case with symptoms there may be more (members) in the family »with mild or moderate symptoms. The doctor identified that Managua and Masaya are the places where there is a high rate of serious patients in the homes.

But also LA PRENSA has known reports where several members of different families, who live in Managua, have presented suspicious symptoms of coronavirus and have been treated from their homes.

In Managua, one of those family outbreaks occurred in District IV, where four families live on the same land (19 people in total) and inhabit children, adolescents, youth and adults, including one of the elderly. Most had Covid-19 symptoms, some mild and others moderate. The children were the only ones who did not present affectations.

“God made the miracle that none was complicated (in health), although some were more affected than others thanks God healed us all, now we are already recovered,” said Mrs. Nájera Berríos, 69, owner of the house where she lives with their daughters, sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“The coronavirus is manifesting in family outbreaks, in each case with symptoms there may be more in the family (…) The clinical manifestations are varied, ranging from mild to moderate. Look for it, find it and start treatment, avoid complicating it, “said Dr. Lagos through a publication on his Facebook profile.

This newspaper has also published that in Masaya at least two families have lost two of their members in just a couple of days between one and the other deceased. In Managua, a family lost their parents, who died with Covid-19 symptoms, in 15 days. First the father died – at home – and then – on May 31 – the mother died in a public hospital. In all these cases the victims were adults.

«We are flooded with coronaviruses… and why ?, because there are coronaviruses with mild symptoms, they have viral loads but they are producing mild symptoms and people have dedicated themselves to doing their work, looking for pennies to eat, and those are the people who It is getting complicated because they don’t have time to take a pill, “said Lagos, who cares for dozens of patients.

Overcrowding affects an outbreak

Dr. Zoila Castro Flores, a member of the Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN), agreed with Dr. Lagos’ reports and stated that the community transmission phase (where the epidemiological link is lost) is also affecting several family members due to the overcrowding by housing.

“The important thing is that we see that our community transmission is in our own home, but it is not because we want or because we do not have the measures, but because our spaces are small,” attributed the epidemiologist.

The doctor started from the fact that in most of the houses there is only one bathroom and sanitary service and several families, when the prevention measure should be a bathroom and a sanitary only for the patient; in addition to practicing isolation and distancing within the same house.

Why are we in enough trouble? Because we do not have a wide space to practice distancing, how many live in each house, how many sleep in each room… the problem is community transmission through our environments, “he stressed.

Both Dr. Lagos and Dr. Castro insisted on carrying out a quarantine in order to reduce the rapid increase in infections, which until June 2, official figures from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) recorded 1,118 cases and 46 deaths.

The health specialist was emphatic in pointing out that the country is not yet aware of the true impact of the pandemic, so the government must “force” a quarantine; while the epidemiologist called on Nicaraguans to voluntarily take this measure in the absence of action by the relevant authorities.

Mild and moderate cases treated from home

The epidemiologist recognized the limitations that Nicaraguan families have, but advised to prepare a space for the patient according to the resources that people have. «The important thing is to look for a space only for the person, we are not going to build a new room, but we have to give it a space. Some will present more severe symptoms than others, some will present respiratory difficulties that we will not be able to solve and they will have to go to a health unit, others will have problems that we can have at home, “he said.

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador has explained to LA PRENSA that at least 80 percent of people will be asymptomatic, while 20 percent will be symptomatic – from which mild and moderate cases (15 percent) are derived – that can be be treated from home as long as there is medical observation; and severe cases (5 percent) that will require visiting a hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) published a protocol – on March 17 – on how to care for patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19 from home, where they point out that these cases cannot be hospitalized due to overload of the health system and that they will need to be entered unless their health condition worsens rapidly.

“You can consider the possibility of managing these patients at home, as long as their relatives can attend to them and monitor their progress,” says the PAHO report, which outlines the decision that a person with chronic diseases be treated at home it should be under “meticulous clinical judgment”.

WHO recommendations

1. Install the patient in a single room and keep him isolated.

2. People must maintain a minimum distance of one meter from the patient.

3. Limit the number of caregivers. In this regard, the epidemiologist Castro Flores recommended that the person be the healthiest, that is, that they not suffer from chronic diseases.

4.Apply hand hygiene measures after any type of contact with the sick or with their immediate environment.

5.Masks and gloves must not be reused.

6. In the patient’s room, it is necessary to clean and disinfect daily surfaces with frequent contact. The doctor advised disinfecting by diluting 50 cc of chlorine in 1 liter of water.

7. Bathroom surfaces and toilet should be cleaned and disinfected at least once a day.

8. Patient’s dirty clothes, sheets and towels should be placed in a laundry bag and washed often with water and ordinary laundry soap.

9. Gloves, masks, and other debris generated during home care should be placed in a container with a lid located in the patient’s room before being disposed of as infectious waste.

There is an urgent need to closely monitor these families

“In addition, it will be necessary to educate the patient and people living in the same home about personal hygiene, about basic measures for the prevention and control of infections, about the safest way of caring for the person who is suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and about the prevention of contagion to people who live with it. It is necessary to permanently provide support and information to the patient and to the people who live in their home, and to maintain vigilance during all care at home, “says the WHO.

However, the Minsa, despite the fact that in its protocol it indicates that contacts with Covid must be followed up, this is not true. Testimonies of people who have been positive indicated to LA PRENSA that once they were discharged, the Minsa did not continue with patient care. An example of this is the death of a 70-year-old man, who died five days after he was discharged.

How to treat a deceased at home

The WHO also presented a protocol, on March 24, on how bodies should be prepared by Covid-19. in case these people die in the house. And although he acknowledges that there is no data that a person has been infected by exposure to the body, he advises taking all safety and hygiene measures.

The tips include wearing gloves before coming into contact with the body, either to wash it, clean it, comb it, shave it, dress it or cut its nails. Do not kiss the corpse. Children, adults and those who present should not touch the corpse and should be exposed to the body as short as possible.

In this regard, Dr. Lagos insisted that the population keep informed about the situation in the country, attend to quarantine calls and request support from the numbers that have been set up by independent doctors to guide people, and avoid complicating patients from their houses.