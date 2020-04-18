With a pandemic, there is an increase in the number of patients rejected in hospitals in the country, which took a long time to adopt strict social distance measures. In one of the cases, an ambulance passed 80 clinics before it got a place. Associations of doctors in Japan issued a warning this Saturday (18/04) about the collapse in the health system in the country with the increase in the number of cases of covid-19. According to medical entities, many hospitals are refusing to receive patients.

Ambulances with patients are rejected in hospitals in Japan

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

In a recent case, a man with breathing difficulties transported by an ambulance was rejected at 80 hospitals. The vehicle ran for hours until it found a clinic in downtown Tokyo willing to see the patient. In another situation, 40 hospitals refused to see a man with a fever.

The outbreak revealed the weaknesses of the Japanese healthcare system, which is often praised for its high quality and reasonable costs. In the country, there is a shortage of hospital beds, health professionals and personal protective equipment. Japanese hospitals have only five ICU beds for every 100,000 inhabitants, an extremely low rate compared to Germany, which reaches 30, or even Italy, with 12.

In a statement, the country’s Association of Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society of Emergency Medicine said that “there is already a collapse” in emergency care centers. The mandatory hospitalization of patients with covid-19 symptoms, even in mild cases, overburdened hospitals, the text adds.

Faced with this overcrowding, the Japanese Ministry of Health relaxed the rules on mandatory hospitalization and transferred patients in a light state to hotels to free up hospital beds for the most serious cases.

The president of the Medical Association of Japan, Yoshitake Yokokura, said that personal protective equipment for health workers is lacking, putting at risk especially those who care for patients with covid-19.

In March, 931 cases of ambulances were registered in the Asian country, which were rejected by more than five hospitals or which ran for more than 20 minutes to reach an emergency room. In the same period last year, there were 700 similar incidents. Only in the first 11 days of April, the cases reached 830.

Experts criticize the government’s delay in adopting measures of social distance. After a milder approach to trying to contain the pandemic, Japan is experiencing an explosion in the number of cases and the government of the country was forced to adopt tougher restrictive measures in response to the increase in infections and declared a state of emergency.

The number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country reached 10,000 this Saturday, with 201 new infections registered in the last 24 hours, a new record. Most of the patients are being hospitalized, which has put pressure on the capacity of the Japanese healthcare system. More than 200 deaths related to infections by the new coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

CN / ap / rtr

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

