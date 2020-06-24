The arrival of the pandemic in Nicaragua and the attention to patients of Covid-19 has shown that doctors are all-terrain, overcoming the lack of measures, the lack of resources and the impact that for doctors represents guaranteeing the right to health in these conditions.

Doctors in Nicaragua do their best to provide the right to health, established in article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but in this effort it has been their turn: to put themselves at risk and face

stories of a pandemic that many times as citizens we do not know, because they are only seen in hospitals.

According to Dr. Bermúdez, a Nicaraguan internist who requested that only his last name be identified, the country was late in officially reporting cases, so the information resources available to him were the experience of other countries.

“At first we were a little scared because we did not know much about this, but seeing the experience of other countries where disasters were seen, we said that we should be in the forefront, we have to help our population and fight with everything we have”, Dr. Bermúdez tells us.

For his part, Dr. Quant, a specialist in emergency medicine, assures that he has been “an all-terrain doctor and at the moment due to the need to care for patients with Covid-19, and given the shortage of resources for

Doctors decided to see them to help them improve and help a little during this pandemic in the intensive care area. “

However, doctors have faced this pandemic without direction or organization from the authorities. In resolution 1/2020 of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) it is established that it is the government that must guarantee training to better prepare doctors, establish measures and ensure their mental health, but these guidelines have not been followed In Nicaragua.

“We have received training, online classes and reading articles from other countries shared by colleagues, and this is helping us to be more productive and help the patient who is our end,” says Dr. Bermúdez as a sign that have been self-taught on the Covid-19 theme.

In the case of the measures, the Ministry of Health (MINSA) only has a five-point communiqué that is summarized as follows: Do not declare quarantine, place people with symptoms in health units for follow-up; verified cases are entered for follow-up; People who come from abroad without symptoms maintain free mobility and continue promoting preventive measures.

They face not only the risk of contagion, but also psychological affectation

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that caring for patients with Covid-19 implies a risk to the psychological and mental health of health workers, since, although there are cases in which patients with serious conditions are improving day by day and they manage to leave thanks to the attention, “we have had patients who are seriously ill and when you leave the shift you know that maybe when you return you will not find them anymore,” says Dr. Quant According to data from the Citizen Observatory COVID-19 until 17 June 614 health workers who have had symptoms associated with COVID-19 are reported and 72 deaths within this union have been associated with the same cause.

Taking this into consideration, the IACHR resolution indicates that the availability, accessibility, and quality of mental health services should be improved, particularly for health professionals, because when seeing figures mentioned in health personnel and being in contact Direct with positive patients worries the medical staff, causes stress or anxiety that can affect their work.

According to the experience of the doctors interviewed, the amount of work is intense, being in an area where they are sometimes held incommunicado for up to 24 hours, knowing that it is a new disease, seeing that the patients are people

acquaintances, doctors who graduated or worked with them, etc., affect them and at the same time encourage them to find ways to be mentally well to perform better in care.

“I do not feel that it has affected me as much emotionally so far, but the workload is intense, I try in the following days (on shifts) to rest, distract myself and gather energy in order to enter with the best I can in the next shift “Says Dr. Quant.

Difficulties in guaranteeing the right to health

Physicians innovate in the care of patients with COVID-19, an innovation recommended in the IACHR resolution, but they face unequal access to internet service or telephones with camera access, to carry out teleconsultation or telemedicine, which consists of in attending to the population through calls, video calls or text messages.

This method of care has been used lately with relatives, friends or known patients, who are followed up to indicate treatment or if they need to attend hospitals.

They assure that this new form of work is part of the medical practice and helps to protect both the doctors and the population, since there are patients who have mild conditions and can be treated at home with medical guidance.

Added to these difficulties is the rise in the prices of protection and diagnostic means, such as face masks, masks, waterproof suits, gloves, medicines, oxygen tanks, saturometers, among other items that patients may need to have on hand. for your treatment.

In the midst of care in these circumstances that can cause psychological impacts on doctors, there are those moments of satisfaction when the patients they serve manage to overcome the virus, since it makes them feel that they are fulfilling their work and mission to guarantee the health of Nicaraguans.