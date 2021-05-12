Doctors study if covid is becoming more serious in children

(Bloomberg) – Pediatric researchers are studying whether COVID-19 is becoming more severe in children now that the variants are causing localized outbreaks, even as cases in the United States as a whole are declining. As of early April, the case rate of covid-19 in young children and adolescents began to exceed that of those over 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English). The latest data from the CDC suggests that the trend continues. At the same time, hospitalizations of children with COVID-19 are not decreasing as much as those of those over 18 years of age. That has researchers concerned that the variants are affecting young people in new ways, including a rare inflammatory disease that has been linked to Covid-19 infection. “The big concern is that we have left an entire population of children unprotected,” said Adrienne Randolph, an intensive care physician at Children’s Hospital Boston, who is leading the CDC-funded research.

Cases of this rare disease, called Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, totaled more than 2,000 in February and surpassed 3,000 on April 1, according to the CDC, which will soon update its count.

Vaccine manufacturers’ clinical trials have focused primarily on adults, and now nearly 72% of those over 65 are fully inoculated, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, young children still don’t have access to vaccines, and companies are still studying the effects on them. The Pfizer Inc. vaccine has been available for teens 16 and older, and was licensed Monday for children ages 12 to 15.

Vaccines have been shown to work well in adults against current mutations of the virus, including the B.1.1.7 variant identified in the UK. Still, outbreaks of unvaccinated people are giving room for the variant to spread, which can be especially worrisome for children. That variant, which is more contagious than the parent virus, became the most dominant strain in the US in early April and now accounts for nearly 60% of cases, according to the CDC.

Read more

In Colorado, which has one of the highest infection rates in the country, Sam Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, began seeing an increase in cases of the rare inflammatory disease in late April.

MIS-C usually appears about a month after a covid-19 infection. It can be deadly, but it is also rare. It can inflame different parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs, brain, and gastrointestinal system, according to the CDC. Symptoms range from abdominal pain to diarrhea to red eyes. Most of the cases occurred in children between the ages of 1 and 14, with a median age of 9, according to the CDC. Like the rest of the country, Colorado saw an increase in covid-19 cases between November. and February. Cases began to increase again last month, with variant B.1.1.7 being the dominant one. “We are watching it very carefully,” Domínguez said. “I think it’s a really important question: Does B.1.1.7 cause more MIS-C?” New variants are emerging as well. A Colorado public health official said Thursday that a variant called B.1.617.2, first found in India, has been identified in Mesa County, according to the Denver Post. Mortality is low, but that doesn’t mean there is no morbidity, ”Randolph said. “Some have gone to rehab, some go home on oxygen.” Randolph had been studying MIS-C and severe COVID-19 as part of an earlier study backed by $ 2.1 million from the CDC. The work was renewed on May 4 and will look at whether the virus is affecting children more, Randolph said. She plans to review data from the past few months as she and her team collect new reports from a national network of health centers. pediatric health. If they find worrying patterns, “they will report the results as soon as we can,” he said. Randolph has found that children with severe COVID-19 tend to have underlying conditions that make them susceptible, just like adults. But pediatric patients with MIS-C tend to be healthy with no symptoms of Covid-19. The study will also examine the effectiveness of the vaccine in children.

Original Note: Doctors Watch Warily as Severe Covid Infections Target Kids

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP