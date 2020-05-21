A man with the initials M.E.P.M. he passed away last Monday, May 18 at the Alemán Nicaragüense hospital in Managua. The death certificate says that the death was due to respiratory failure and community-acquired pneumonia, but the man’s relatives told LA PRENSA that the cause was Covid-19.

The family received the body until this Tuesday afternoon and they immediately had to bury it by order of the doctors.

The man was 42 years old, was originally from the municipality of Telica and lived in León. He worked as a distributor of various products in the grocery stores of the cities of that city and Chinandega and the last time his family from Telica saw him was two weeks ago, when he arrived and already had mild symptoms. According to the family source, he took an acetominophen for his fever, but it did not work because three days later he told them by phone that his health had worsened.

According to the account of the family member who requested anonymity, due to these problems, a cousin took him to the Lenín Fonseca hospital in Managua, where the test was performed and he was later transferred to the German Nicaraguan hospital center where cases of Covid-19.

“In German he was fighting the disease, he was improving and sometimes getting worse. They tried to intubate him but he did not want to and unfortunately he surrendered to death this Monday at around 2:30 p.m., ”the family source confided.

This is the death certificate that the Minsa gave to relatives of a patient admitted to the German Nicaraguan hospital and who died on Monday afternoon. LAPRENSA / COURTESY

Officially, the authorities of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) report in the country 279 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths, which in the last week alone, between May 12 and 19, there were 254 cases and nine deaths. This shows that Nicaragua is on the exponential curve of the new pandemic.