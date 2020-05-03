The chats of fathers and mothers are burning with internal information from the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) that alertsa childhood syndrome characterized by an unusual picture of abdominal pain, accompanied by diarrhea or vomiting and not necessarily fever. Patients, also adolescents, can evolve in a few hourstowards ‘shock’, with tachycardia and hypotension.

For about two weeks, the emergency services have detected several such cases of boys and girls (including adolescents). Most of them are already in their houses and they are fine, althoughthere are some who have required hospital admission (in the Child Jesus of Madrid there are several patients). There are some that have passed the test of thecoronavirusand others not.

Faced with the panic unleashed among the parents, the AEP has made a serious call for calm and recalled thatit is a “very infrequent” clinical pictureof which few cases have been described in Spain and of which there is “known treatment”. Also, for now,there is not enough scientific evidence to link this syndrome with the new Covid-19 disease. In any case, doctors remember that the coronavirus that plagues the planet is new and, therefore, can have unexpected behaviors.

Insisting on the calm, the professionals of the AEP remember once again that, in most cases, the new covid-19 disease “is mild” in minors.

The alert launched by the AEP is an internal and professional communication aimed exclusively at healthcare(not to the general public). However, it circulated like wildfire on WhatsApp. Faced with the paternal panic unleashed, the AEP has released a public statement recalling the infrequency of the syndrome. The prior internal alert “is the way to quickly inform all pediatricians, both those who are in the first line of health care, primary care pediatricians and hospital emergencies. This type of communication constitutes a common procedure within the framework of infectious diseases. This knowledge makes possible an early suspicious diagnosis of pathologies that require immediate intervention, “recalls sources from the AEP.

This pathology,registered in children without previous illnesses, it has also been detected in the United Kingdom and Italyand has put the health authorities on alert. British Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed on Tuesday the death of several children affected by this syndrome.

Both positive and negative of Covid-19

The AEP also has evidence that the syndrome affectsBoth children who tested positive and children who tested negative. In this sense, the note points out that “abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms have been associated with cardiac inflammation (myocarditis) and it has been observed in some children with positive PCR for SARS-CoV2 and also with negative PCR. In some of these patients negative PCR detected positive serology of SARS-CoV2 “.

And concludes that “althoughit is unknown if it is only a temporary associationThese cases have been described in Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Belgium at least, so pediatricians in these countries are being warned. “And he asks pediatricians that” when some of these symptoms appear, it is recommended to have a high index of suspicion, monitor heart rate and blood pressure and assess urgent referral to a nearby hospital. “

Call to calm of the AEP

In this line, the doctorCristina Calvo, from the Hospital de La Paz in Madrid, stresses that pediatricians in primary care are already warnedto act quickly and stressed that although it is an “extremely rare and infrequent” syndrome, “it has known treatment”. Calvo has insisted that this syndrome has coincided in time with Covid-19 but “it is not clear if it has a causal relationship.”

Simon: “There is not enough information”

On this matter has been pronouncedFernando Simónat the daily press conference on the evolution of the coronavirus. The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has indicated that “there is not enough information“that pediatric cases of shock in children are related to Covid-19 disease.

Simon says that now “it is difficult to associate Kawasaki syndrome in children with Covid-19”. Video: ATLAS Agency.

Simón’s opinion is in line with what the AEP maintains, which insists that “for the moment it has not been established” whether the cases of pediatric shock in children being observed “are a coincidence in time with the pandemic or has some kind of causal relationship. “

.