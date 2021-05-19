Doctors may prescribe fruits and vegetables as a “home remedy” to prevent disease

By now we all know about the important role that fruits and vegetables play in our health. They are the best food source to obtain all the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber that the body needs to function properly. Its consumption is associated with great health benefits: they improve digestion, protect cardiovascular health, hydrate us, improve performance and mood, and are essential for weight loss. Its long list of benefits has led many to question its potential Are they so good that they should be included as a prescription in medical programs? According to a recent study by Australian researchers, it is a measure that should be included as part of the regular medical consultation.

This is a review conducted by the George Institute for Global Health, New South Wales, and the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, in the United States. In which they were examined 13 programs that subsidized or directly provided healthy food (specifically more fruits and vegetables) as a form of medical treatment, based on this they were based on analyzing whether these eating patterns lead to better diets and healthier patients. In a way the findings come to give some sense to the popular phrase “an apple a day from the doctor will free you.” In general, the participants of the programs had the habit of consuming more healthy foods and showed improvements in most of the health markers. It is worth mentioning that the reported improvements were quite significant, in important health indicators. Participants were shown to be more likely to lose weight and also had more balanced levels of glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

In addition, Dr. Jason Wu, Head of the Nutritional Sciences Program at the George Institute, stated that healthy food recipes could undoubtedly be a very beneficial initiative; especially for people with limited access to natural and fresh foods. It is also a great alternative for those who suffer from certain medical conditions, such as the long list of chronic diseases: diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, cancer, among others.

Taking into account that poor diet and high consumption of processed foods is one of the main risk factors for degenerative diseases, it is worth making changes in our lifestyle. In fact, there is data in which it is endorsed that following a poor diet is responsible for one in five premature deaths in the world. Thus it is no coincidence to say that diet-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, they are increasing and are a growing burden on health services in the United States.

In addition, the study integrates a very interesting concept that is directly related; food safety. Concept that researchers define as the lack of access to nutritionally adequate foods, which has been considered as the main reason for following a poor diet and is also related to a increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases. Therefore people who experience food insecurity for any reason, will have decreased ability to control chronic diseases due to mental and financial stresses, such as high drug costs and other health-related expenses.

It is worth mentioning that about half of the people who were recruited into the programs were food insecure and three quarters of the candidates had specific medical conditions such as overweight, hypertension, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Most of the healthy food recipes have focused on fruits and vegetables, experts recommend not forgetting other medicinal foods such as nuts, legumes, whole grains and fish. They are important to protect the health of the heart, however studies are lacking to confirm the impact that prescribing these foods would also have.

Undoubtedly, these types of findings come to confirm what we have already known for a long time: the quality of the diet directly influences the prevention and control of diseases. One more study that adds to the growing body of evidence that positions certain foods such as fruits and vegetables as authentic medicines And without side effects!

