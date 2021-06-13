Doctors join protests over the death of Dr. Beatriz Hernández in Hidalgo

PACHUCA

Medical staff of the Pachuca General Hospital gave a minute of silence in memory of the Dr. Beatriz, who died after being admitted by Progreso de Obregón police to the municipal railing as allegedly responsible for a traffic accident in which there were no serious injuries.

It may interest you: Family demands justice for the femicide of Dr. Beatriz Hernández in Hidalgo

On the esplanade of the hospital, the Medical personnel also announced the realization of a peaceful march that they will carry out this Sunday in Pachuca, to demand justice for the case, in which seven elements of the municipal public security directorate are detained.

“What happened to the doctor can happen to any of us, we cannot ignore this type of situation,” said one of the doctors from the Pachuca general hospital to the doctors and nurses gathered at the scene.

The mobilization, they pointed out, will be peaceful and will begin around 10:00 am, having as a meeting point the Plaza Juárez, headquarters of the state government palace building, where they will hold a rally.

For the concentration, they asked to identify themselves with medical equipment for daily use, in addition to carrying banners and cards.

“We are not going to incite hatred, acts of violence, any other type of situation. It will only be an act of solidarity for the companion and her family … we are not going to remain in peace until the facts are well clarified, “they said.

On Wednesday, in the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, the doctor Beatriz, who was a resident of the IMSS Pachuca got involved in a traffic carom, in which no serious injuries were reported. Due to the accident, she was arrested and entered the municipal railing.

You can also read: Women destroy the mayor’s office in Hidalgo for the femicide of Dr. Beatriz

According to the municipality, the person who identified himself as his father came to the place, who spoke with the woman, left the place and later the doctor was found dead. The municipality affirmed that it was an alleged suicide, in addition to affirming that the woman had signs of substance use.

However, the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office (PGJH) started a research portfolio with feminicide protocols for which he detained seven policemen, including the director of public security for Progreso de Obregón.

The initial hearing of the case will resume next Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m.

* brc