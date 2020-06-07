Mexico City.- The Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of Mexico City investigates a coyotaje network dedicated to changing the motives of death in death certificates, as well as other apocryphal procedures; likewise, it investigates various private doctors allegedly linked to this network to hide deaths related to the Covid-19.

From the beginning of the health contingency, this gang led by a nicknamed subject is investigated “The Freckles”, who headed the operations of two cells that began to operate in the civil registries of the Tránsito neighborhood and on Arcos de Belén, in the Doctors, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. Two weeks ago the subject was arrested, but the capital authorities do not know if he remains in prison.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported that some private doctors and a person within the Government of Mexico City are being investigated for the alteration of death certificates to hide cases of coronavirus.

The report that I have from the Ministry of Health is that given these operations that were carried out to end coyotaje and the collection of these records from different people, there were some private doctors who were involved in this collection of the service. What the prosecution did was the right thing to do, file the complaint with the Public Ministry and with the Comptroller’s Office, in the case of a person who is probably involved within the City Government, “he said.

He explained that these private doctors were linked to this network that sold certificates to third parties, so he recalled that the capital government is facilitating all the paperwork and that they are completely free so that people do not have to resort to a third party to carry out their procedures. .

There is an intense work carried out by the Legal Department given that the Civil Registry depends on it, the Government Secretariat is supporting us in this process and, at the time, the Ministry of Citizen Security, “said the president of the capital.

Judicial sources reported that the prosecution has not yet requested an arrest warrant since the investigation is still ongoing and until yesterday they had at least 10 doctors allegedly implicated to render their statement before the Public Ministry.

FRG

