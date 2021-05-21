Doctors in Texas investigate macroglossia, the strange disease that some develop after having COVID

Although we have more than a year living with the coronavirus pandemic, The truth is that research on this disease does not stop as new data or concerns about the pandemic are emerging every day.

Although there are some common traits regarding to the symptoms and side effects suffered by COVID-19, The truth is that each human being can react differently to the presence of this virus in the body.

Justly, a group of doctors from Houston, Texas, are studying in depth uno strange side effect that have presented a dozen patients in the country after recovering from COVID.

To said affection It is known as macroglossia and this causes people to suffer a somewhat enormous growth of their tongue that prevents them from eating and speaking.

Dr. James Melville from the UTHealth School of Dentistry has become a specialist in the subject and has already performed several surgeries on some patients to treat in this way that they regain the normal size of their tongue.

Local media first reported on this condition last fall; Dr. Melville indicated that at that time there were only 2 documented cases in the entire United States.

As of that date, Dr. Melville has heard from 7 more patients with macroglossia. The 9 have in common that they were intubated and also, 8 are African American; 2 suffered strokes and the rest were in the hospital before developing this rare condition.

Thanks to his research, this doctor found that these surviving COVID patients had several inflammatory cells on their tongues, which means that some of the virus causes certain people to be more prone to the disease.

“I think it has a lot to do with where the virus attaches itself and the body’s immune response,” explained Dr. Melville.

Now, he is conducting a study to find out if there is a common link in the genes of these patients. If they can figure it out, they hope they can figure out how to prevent it too.

