Doctors in Spain dance Single Ladies during the contingency | INSTAGRAM

In Spain, a group of doctors decided to put a little humor to these moments and put together a whole choreography to the rhythm of a pop culture classic.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The doctors decided to cheer up and take off some of the stress due to the current health contingency, dancing “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé, likewise, they were applauded for their excellent dance steps.

The video went viral because it shows some extremely protected doctors to avoid contagion by the virus that plagues the world, they decided to evade the stress they present dancing to the rhythm of Single Ladies by Beyoncé, proving that they were very good dancers , performing a practically perfect choreography. Worthy of the singer’s dancers.

You may also be interested: La Casa de Papel, Netflix announces fifth and sixth season

Since the hospitals remain oversaturated with people infected with the aforementioned disease, the doctors have not rested at all, they have even had to be forced to double their working hours, it is clear that stress is becoming stronger every day, because the number of infected each day is also higher.

However, these doctors found a way to take a breather and cheer up a bit by showing off their best steps to the beat of Beyoncé’s well-known iconic song.

Read also: HBO to premiere Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and DiCaprio on their cable channel

The clip of just 39 seconds shared on Twitter, shows six doctors perfectly protected against any type of contagion, perform the choreography without any error, sticking as much as possible to the so famous original choreography of the singer.

Day I do not know what the quarantine: I have already learned the choreography of Single Ladies – the gothic KULInaria (@juguitosss)

April 4, 2020

The aforementioned video of the dancing doctors quickly went viral causing them to be the sensation on the networks, as all Internet users commented that like them, we should all see the positive side of the situation. In addition, users comment on the great effort that doctors are making to counteract the disease.

“In the middle of a short break, Spanish doctors fighting against the coronavirus, dance the song Single Ladies by Beyoncé to give themselves a little encouragement,” the original publication reads.

.