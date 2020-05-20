Members of the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, dedicated to providing free counseling in Nicaragua on the COVID-19 pandemic, denounced on Tuesday having received threats and accusations, which they believe are from supporters of President Daniel Ortega.

The threats have come through calls to telephone lines that, since yesterday, several doctors have made available to people who want to know about how to avoid or face the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“We have received nine calls of threats, which are going to give us lead (shots with firearms), murderers tell us, that we are terrorists, that we want to carry out a coup d’état,” surgeon José Antonio Vásquez, a member of the group, told Efe. of the Unit.

The specialist mentioned that the people who have made the threats often say phrases in favor of Ortega and against the opposition, so the Medical Unit believes that they are Sandinista militants, who use different means to intimidate those they consider dissidents.

Despite the fact that the lines of the Medical Unit have only been shared on certain social networks, this Friday they exceeded 62 in the early hours of the day, mostly to people who have symptoms related to COVID-19, according to the doctor, at the ones that tell them what to do and what medications to take, according to their ailments.

POLITICAL MATTER

Although the Government has set up a toll-free line for any citizen to inquire about the pandemic, it remains busy, due to the number of people who call, and when the citizen manages to be attended, they are forced to provide personal data in exchange for listen to phrases that the authorities repeat in the official media.

This is not the first time that the members of the Nicaraguan Medical Unit have suffered threats. Since they refused to obey the order not to attend to opponents injured by armed attacks by the combined government forces in protests against Ortega, in 2018, some of them are under siege by police or paramilitaries, others have been detained, and another part lives in exile.

The Unit, made up of doctors who reject the way Ortega manages the Health system in Nicaragua, has warned of serious consequences if the president maintains his position of not putting restrictions on the spread of COVID-19, not establishing preventive measures, and promote crowds.

Until now, it is unknown whether Ortega, who insists on prioritizing the economy amid the pandemic, has a strategy to avoid a health disaster.

According to the Ministry of Health, the pandemic has infected 254 people and caused 17 deaths in Nicaragua. However, the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 has 1,594 cases and 351 deaths.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh), and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) have called on Ortega to guarantee the right to health of Nicaraguans.

