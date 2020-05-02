Due to the upward evolution of the Covid-19 contagion curve in Nicaragua, a group of 236 health professionals are demanding and demanding that the government allow mass tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus at a public level such as Private, since universal sampling is essential to mitigate the epidemic and reduce the impact on mortality and the country’s medical services, the specialists explain in a joint statement.

Physicians’ pronouncement on the Covid-19 crisis in Nicaragua

Since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has implemented its own terms to refer to cases, follow-ups and epidemiological links, which have been questioned by doctors, precisely because they lack scientific-technical criteria.

Therefore, specialists from different branches of medicine demand that “pertinent data on the evolution of the epidemic be made transparent in accordance with international epidemiological standards, using clear and technical language.”

More than 230 doctors signed a letter demanding greater responsibility from the government to face the Covid-19 pandemic. LAPRENSA / ARCHIVO.

After two appearances in national chains, dictator Daniel Ortega has not referred to any plan to face the pandemic, Rather, it has minimized the consequences that this could have on the nation, despite the fact that in developed countries it has wreaked havoc on its health systems and productive activities.

Given this, doctors call for a public contingency plan to be established in the face of the public health emergency and immediately implement the measures of social distancing and restriction of mass meetings, as well as isolation and quarantine that are necessary.

Guaranteeing a distance of at least one and a half meters between two people are measures that were hardly implemented this week in some state agencies, but not in all, as in the case of the National Assembly, including, or in the same appearance by Ortega , where all the participants sat together and without any protection, like masks.

These mitigation actions coincide with a week in which the numbers of cases have been growing, and have been confirmed thanks to medical sources, who have also denounced the risk they face by not having the right team to care for Covid-19 patients, of which the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has registered thirteen cases since March 18, four of them deceased. While unofficial sources report that there are fourteen other cases, which have not been officially recognized by the regime.

That is why the doctors also demand that adequate protection measures be guaranteed for all health personnel in public care services, in addition to the sufficient existence of diagnostic means, medicines and life support equipment (such as ventilators) for all patients with COVID-19 as warranted.

Along with health support, the medical corps demands that, as other Central American countries have done, that policies be implemented to reduce or mitigate damage at the socioeconomic level (freezing of water, electricity, VAT and bank debt rates, aid funds, among others), which allow relief from the crisis to health workers and citizens in general, and guarantee the observance of human rights to the most vulnerable population.

Doctors warn that it is still possible to implement mitigation actions that reduce the “catastrophic impact (of the pandemic) on the fatality rate and on the health system.”