Doctors continue heart surgery as hospital burns down

In social networks, the videos shared on Instagram by a Russian doctor who participated last Friday have caused great impact and amazement in open heart surgery when suddenly, they were surprised by a great incident.

The heart surgery was carried out in a hospital in Blagoveshchensk, in the Amur region, which began to catch fire.

Although part of the building was engulfed by flames, the doctors knew that it was impossible to pause the operation, so they decided to continue with the work, despite the risk this posed for everyone.

In one of the videos you can see part of the surgical procedure, as well as instrumental material; in another of the recordings you can see from the window how the firefighters are working to try to extinguish the fire.

Some 120 people, including 67 patients, were evacuated from the burning clinic as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze.

Fortunately, the fire did not reach the operating room where the surgery was carried out, so it could be concluded successfully. Doctors also reported that the patient is stable and is recovering satisfactorily from the operation.

Víktor Nikitin, head of the hospital’s anesthesiology and resuscitation department, explained to a local media that “abandoning a patient is impossible for a doctor.”

