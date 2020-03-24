Doctors call for teams, countries seek to slow virus

NEW YORK (AP) – Doctors and nurses called for equipment such as face masks and ventilators, which are key in their battle to treat the growing number of patients with coronavirus, as governments continued to apply measures Tuesday that have left more than a fifth of the world population under some form of quarantine.

Nepal became the last country to ask its citizens to stay at home, as has happened in much of Europe, Southeast Asia, and the entire West Coast of the United States. With businesses closed, streets empty, and people keeping a safe distance from each other, authorities hope they can slow the spread of the pandemic and prevent the collapse of their health systems.

In Britain, which on Monday imposed restrictions on more draconian business and meetings in peacetime, health personnel called for more teams, claiming they felt “cannon fodder.” In France, doctors used masks for factory workers and workers.

“There is a wild race to get surgical masks,” François Blanchecott, a biologist who works in the forefront of testing to detect the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, told France Inter radio. “We are asking them to the mayors, industries and any company that may have.”

In parallel to the race to find supplies, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the rate at which the outbreak is spreading is accelerating and urged countries to take more severe and coordinated measures.

“We are not helpless bystanders,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, noting that it took 67 days to reach the first 100,000 cases worldwide, but only four to go from 200,000 to 300,000. “We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

The shares were down on Wall Street again even after the United States Federal Reserve said it will lend to small and large companies and local governments to help them overcome the crisis, as bipartisan divisions slowed efforts to approve a colossal package of measures in Congress. Asian markets reacted more positively on Tuesday and benchmarks for Japan and South Korea added significant gains.

In Italy, the decline in the number of deaths and new cases for the second consecutive day offered a faint ray of hope. Authorities reported 600 more deaths on Monday, compared to 793 two days earlier.

The outbreak has killed more than 6,000 people there, more than in any other country, and left the health system on the verge of collapse, as in Spain.

The risk to doctors, nurses, and staff dealing with patients is clear: Italy has seen at least 18 infected doctors die, and Spain reported that more than 3,900 healthcare workers have been infected.

China is now sending planes full of medical and protective equipment to Europe, while the situation where the virus was detected late last year continues to improve. For more than a week, the vast majority of cases detected in the country are in people from abroad, not by local infections, according to the National Health Commission.

Chinese authorities will lift the quarantine in much of Hubei province, the most affected by the outbreak, at midnight on Tuesday. Wuhan City, the epicenter of the crisis, will remain isolated until April 8.

In most cases, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But in others, especially among older people and people with previous illnesses, it can lead to more serious conditions, including pneumonia. More than 100,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.

Journalists from The Associated Press in different parts of the world contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education for its health and science coverage. AP is solely responsible for its content.