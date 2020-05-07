Walking on the street in today’s Nicaragua could be described as a daring act. The one next to you, the one in front, or perhaps you yourself could have the SARS-CoV-2 virus (virus that causes Covid-19) and be asymptomatic. For this reason, specialists warn the population not to relax the preventive measures against infections by Covid-19, and rather, to limit them, since the virus is in the community.

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador explains that there are all the signs in the country that indicate only one thing regarding the pandemic: the phase of community transmission. This name implies that it is unknown who is contaminating whom, it is not known where the cases are coming from, although more or less foci of contagion have been identified, due to the number of hospitalized patients, which could be a reflection of the level of contamination of a certain community.

It is not known who may turn out to be an asymptomatic case, which means that he does not cough, fever, or breathe, but he can have the virus and spread it to others. After the first case of Covid-19 in Nicaragua was announced on March 18, a large majority of the population began taking shelter in their homes, avoiding exits, and some companies sent the staff they could to work from home.

In this sense, Amador explains that it is understandable that people start to get tired, to believe that things are improving because there are not as many cases at this time as previously believed, but the truth is that approximately 420 presumptive cases are counted, according to monitoring. of civil society at the national level, and underreporting persists because there are people who have the disease, but do not say so.

These people have presented the symptoms and general laboratory tests, but the Covid-19 test has not been applied, the doctor said. For his part, the pulmonologist, Jorge Iván Miranda, from the Nicaraguan Association of Pneumology, also agrees with Amador that he is facing community contagion and that protection must be extreme.

He has observed that after Easter there has been a relaxation of the measures by the population, many people on the street without a mask, crowds. That is, the conditions are being fostered for a good number of people to become infected, and with it, the risk of the collapse of the health system, Miranda explained.

The population must understand that it is in a phase of rapid rise of the contagion curve, which is where people become most infected until they reach a peak. For this reason, the more infections are avoided, the health services will not become congested and there may be possibilities to attend to a certain amount of population with all their capacity. If this capacity is exceeded, that’s where the excess deaths come from, because many people could die without medical attention.

Premise: The one next door may be contaminated

Amador explains that at this time the population must act under the uncertainty that everyone next to them may be contaminated, and that implies reinforcing the measures. If someone is part of the risk group, they should not leave the house at all, and if someone goes to the street they must take precautions. Even, obviously, to use a mask and a screen to cover the face, mainly the eyes. It is also necessary for the population to establish a kind of station before entering the house to avoid bringing everything external to the interior of the home, it is like assuming that one arrives contaminated and must change completely.

The refusal of community transmission

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) insists at the end of its scarce information releases that in the country there are only 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19, five of them, deceased, and that there is no community transmission. However, this has been invalidated by specialist doctors and the same population that has reported and confirmed cases of patients who were never in the official statistics of this pandemic.

The pulmonologist Miranda explains that there are “outbreaks that are on”, in relation to the cases of Managua and Chinandega where several infections have been reported, but by the same informational fence from the health authorities, it is unknown how many residents have been reached by the virus. «The Minsa insists that we have no community transmission and that is false. We have community transmission, not massive, but if several foci, when those foci come together. This is going to be massive, “said Miranda.

The Minsa has been clear from the beginning of the speed of contagion that the virus has. In the only estimate known about the impact of the pandemic, it is noted that from the first In the next six months, 32,500 Nicaraguans could have the virus and 813 would die.