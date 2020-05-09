Angel Ruiz Cotorro, doctor of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, and Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Public Health and Plan Covid-19 of the Community of Madrid, are experiencing the coronavirus health crisis in the first person. One when overcoming the disease and another when running the field hospital that was set up in IFEMA.

Once the de-escalation phase has begun, both doctors “they don’t see fault“so that the tennis, in your individual mode, not doubles, come back soon.

“It will be relatively easy to play again, but the measures must be very strict for the return. It should also be noted that those who return must have a good physical preparation and it is advisable to pass a medical examination,” said Ruiz Cotorro.

“There are the people who have always played sports, who have taken care to keep in shape. We advise them two or three weeks of preparation, basic, and the rest a more special alert so that they go more slowly,” he said. .

In the same line it was shown Antonio Zapatero, director of the IFEMA hospital in Madrid, which closed on May 1, and is currently deputy minister of Public Health and Plan Covid-19 of the Community of Madrid.

Advantages of tennis

“Tennis has a number of advantages because when playing you keep a great distance between one and the other. Your thing would be to wear sports clothes, wash your hands with an alcoholic solution and with your hands washed, and given the solution, take the racket and play. What we could not do is play doubles matches, but for the individual I don’t see a problem, “said the doctor in a virtual talk organized by the Madrid Tennis Federation.

“I think that in phase 1 you could play tennis, but individually,” confessed Zapatero, who for a month and a half headed the IFEMA hospital and acknowledged that those “six weeks seemed like six months.”

For Antonio Zapatero, new cases can arise in three ways: “nursing homes, infected toilets -about twenty percent- and people who are not doing confinement well.”

“To regain normal life, we don’t have to be in a hurry. You have to go slow and appeal to the public, but now we have to take measures so that cases do not appear again, “said Zapatero, who said that wearing a mask in closed places or if there are people around is” recommended. “

