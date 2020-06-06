Heavy

The health of Broadway actor Nick Cordero admitted to a hospital months ago for Coronavirus worsens. Doctors ask his wife to say “Goodbye”.

While it was miraculous that Nick Cordero, 41, woke up after being in a medically induced coma for six weeks due to complications from the coronavirus, the Broadway star’s return journey to health is still an uphill battle. On Wednesday, his wife, fitness coach Amanda Kloots, shared a bleak news update on her health status via Instagram.

On June 3, Kloots wrote: “I have been told a few times that it will not succeed. I have been told to fire me. I have been told that it would take a miracle. Well I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed, but sometimes that is all you need. “

“He is still here and despite his odds, he gets a little better, a little bit every day,” he continued. “Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! As my father has said from the first day, each day that he follows us is a miracle. I think God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. “

It has been a difficult week for Kloots and the couple’s son, Elvis, who is now 11 months old. On May 31, Kloots said they were paralyzed regarding Cordero’s health, as there isn’t much more doctors can do at the moment. But former Rockette from Radio City still has hope.

“We are waiting to see if Nick improves,” said Kloots, 38. “As for the updates, we have done our best and are waiting to see if things progress in a good way. You are taking a large dose of steroids to help with inflammation of your body. We expect miracles every day. I will continue to pray and ask God for this miracle for Nick. And if it’s not the miracle I’m asking for, maybe it will come out differently at a different time. ”

Last week, Cordero suffered a new lung infection from his extended time in the ICU.

On May 25, Kloots had no good news about her husband’s progress. She said: “Nick is a little better than yesterday. He is still very sick and struggling a lot. They put him in a special position to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped him a lot. They also cleaned his lungs again to help fight the infection. “

“He is and has been negative COVID now for weeks,” added Kloots. “What he is and has been dealing with is the [recuperación] of the virus and infections that arise from being in the ICU for so long. ” Please continue to pray! ”

Earlier this week, Kloots reported via Instagram that Nick had suffered from a new lung infection and that his health was “getting worse.” But fortunately, “since then it has been slowly recovering” and “returning to where it was before this infection occurred,” he added.

Kloots celebrated that Lamb officially woke up from his coma in mid-May

After waking up from a six-week coma, Cordero initially continued to show signs of improvement. Kloots said “his mental state is really improving, which is fantastic.” Once doctors can clear the infection from the lungs, “they will be able to completely remove the ventilator from the tracheostomy and remove it from the ventilator. Then you can also stop dialysis, ”said Kloots.

On May 18, Kloots said there was “less discharge from Nick’s lungs since the last time he was cleaned,” which was great progress “just because every time they go in there and there is less infection than before it’s good.” So I’m going to take that for tonight and I’m going to celebrate it. “

Lamb did not have any underlying health conditions prior to contracting COVID-19

Cordero, a Tony Award-winning actor who starred in the Broadway musicals “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages,” spent 42 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Hospital and needed to have his right leg amputated due to blood clots. blood. He had no underlying health problem, according to Kloots.

Kloots, married to Cordero since 2017, wrote on Instagram:

“Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We don’t know how he got COVID-19, but he did it. He went to the emergency room on March 30 and intubated with a ventilator on April 1. Since then she has had an infection that made her heart stop, she needed resuscitation, she had two mini strokes, she had ECMO, she had dialysis, she needed surgery to [extraer] an ECMO cannula that restricted blood flow to your leg, a [fasciotomía] to relieve pressure on the leg, amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, various bronchial scans to clear his lungs, an infection [sepsis] it causes septic shock, a fungus in your lungs, holes in your lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to help your heart. This disease not only [afecta] older people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man! ”

This is the Heavy.com original written by Emily Bicks.