Eight doctors from different specialties arbitrarily dismissed between April and June this year in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic for denouncing or criticizing the way in which the public health system is handling the pandemic in Nicaragua, presented this Monday morning a labor lawsuit with reinstatement action and payment of lost wages before the Labor Courts of Managua.

The Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH) is accompanying them. The plaintiff doctors are Marianela Escoto López, Leonor Eugenia Morin Muñoz, Fernando Antonio Rojas Ulloa, Linda María Vargas Rodrígez, Ignacio Molina Cervantez, Silvio René Guevara, Nubia Fedelina Olivares Muñoz and Martha Yadira Bendaña Morales.

On Monday morning, only the lawyer and the affected doctors entered the court, while the Orteguista Police guarded the area. “We are giving support to doctors unfairly targeted by the regime. We have observed repeated violations of human rights and labor law and we are convinced that for requesting protection from health personnel, they were arbitrarily dismissed. We are thinking of charging for discrimination in criminal proceedings in the coming days, because they were also victims of discrimination. We will continue to use the legal channels to complain about the human rights abuses that are taking place in this country, “said Marcos Carmona, executive director of the CPDH.

Doctors arbitrarily dismissed filed complaints this morning in labor courts in Managua and Granada. THE PRESS / ROBERTO FONSECA

The Ortega-Murillo dictatorship ordered this June the dismissal of at least ten doctors from the public health system without the reason being specified in any of the cases. The affected doctors consider that it is due to having signed a document that demanded security measures for the medical union and for having distributed means of protection to health personnel.

“This morning we presented seven labor lawsuits where we asked for the reinstatement of the doctors in their workplaces and in the same conditions they were in before their arbitrary dismissal. The lawsuits were distributed in different labor courts. We also present in Granada court. These illegal dismissals violate human and labor rights, the Health Career Law, among others, ”said lawyer Eugenio Membreño.

The affected doctors are internist doctors Martha Bendaña and doctor Tanielisa Munguía; and the surgeon Ignacio Molina Cervantes, they worked at the Roberto Calderón Hospital.

Dr. Enrique Ocampo, pediatric oncologist, from La Mascota Hospital; Dr. Fernando Rojas, an anaesthesiologist at the Bertha Calderón Hospital. Also Dr. María Escoto López, an anaesthesiologist, and Dr. Linda Barba Rodríguez, radiologist, both from the Lenín Fonseca Hospital.

Dr. Leonor Morín Muñoz, otorhinolaryngologist at the Francisco Morazán Health Center in Managua; Dr. Yamilet Sánchez Baltodano, gynecologist-obstetrician at Hospital La Trinidad, in Estelí; and Dr. Erlin Espinoza Avilés, pediatrician at the Rivas Previsional Medical Clinic.

Of these, the CPDH represents 11 doctors, whose lawsuits have already been filed in the different labor courts and are now only expected to process them and call them to hearings in the coming days.