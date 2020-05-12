370,000 cases worldwide– References to a previously unknown symptom of COVID-19 are gaining ground: loss of smell. “I haven’t smelled anything for four days,” tweeted Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz player and first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus test 11 days ago. “Does the same thing happen to someone?”. “Data-reactid =” 32 “> As COVID-19 continues to spread – it has reached 370,000 cases worldwide – references to a symptom are gaining ground Previously Unknown COVID-19: Loss of Smell “I haven’t smelled anything for four days,” Rudy Gobert, a Utah Jazz player and the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus test 11 days ago, tweeted. “Do this also happen to someone else?”.

Article Published on Friday by Dr. Claire Hopkins, a professor of rhinology at King’s College London, Gobert is far from being the only one. “There have been more and more reports that speak of a considerable increase in the number of patients presenting with anosmia [pérdida del olfato] no other symptoms, “writes Hopkins in the article published in UK ENT (ENT medical society). “Surgeons from all regions have shared this information in medical discussion forums …”. “Data-reactid =” 33 “> According to an article published Friday by Dr. Claire Hopkins, professor of rhinology at King’s College from London, Gobert is far from being the only one. “There have been more and more reports that speak of a considerable increase in the number of patients presenting with anosmia [pérdida del olfato] no other symptoms, ”writes Hopkins in the article published in UK ENT (ENT medical society). “Surgeons from all regions have shared this information in medical discussion forums …”.

Hopkins adds that while initial alerts did not mention that anosmia was a symptom of the virus, many countries now report that their patients suffer from it: including South Korea, China and Italy. In Germany, doctors report that “2 out of 3 confirmed cases” of COVID-19 have anosmia.

World Health Organization He said they have yet to verify the theory. “We have seen some reports of people in the early stages of the disease who may lose their sense of smell, who may lose their sense of taste,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who is part of the WHO health emergency program. “But this is something we must consider to really understand if this is one of the signs or symptoms of COVID-19.” “Data-reactid =” 39 “> Not everyone is in a position to claim that loss of smell and taste is a symptom of COVID-19 right now. At a press conference on Monday morning, the World Health Organization said they have yet to verify the theory. “We have seen some reports of people in the early stages of the disease that can lose their sense of smell, that can lose their sense of taste, “said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who is part of the WHO health emergency program.” But this is something that we must consider to really understand if this is one of the signs or symptoms of COVID-19. ”

Yahoo Lifestyle. Now, otolaryngologists are concerned that if health workers and patients are not aware of these new symptoms, many more cases may go unnoticed. “Data-reactid =” 41 “> After viewing another report that Talking about the symptoms, Hopkins decided to post what she and others discovered: “I saw so many patients last week that they had not been detected by the filter questions,” Hopkins explains to Yahoo Lifestyle. Now, otolaryngologists are expressing concern about the fact that if healthcare workers and patients are not aware of these new symptoms, many more cases could go unnoticed.

This is what you need to know so that we all stay safe.

While more research is needed to determine how common the experience of losing smell and taste is, Hopkins notes that most people who have these symptoms do not have many others, which means they could transmit COVID-19 without knowing it. “There is a possibility that if an adult with anosmia but no other symptoms were asked to undergo seven-day isolation, in addition to the current symptom criteria used to activate quarantine, we could reduce the number of asymptomatic people who continue acting as vectors of contagion, ”writes Hopkins in the article. “It will also be a trigger for staff to use all personal protective equipment.”

Zones of social distancing due to coronavirus

Plus

Read more

Yahoo Lifestyle. “The chances of recovery are high, and information comes from Italy that coincides with the experience of my affected patients and colleagues, who often begin to recover in 2 weeks.” “Data-reactid =” 70 “> Losing your sense of smell and the taste may seem somewhat alarming, but both symptoms occur frequently and most are temporary. “Loss of smell after a virus is common: it occurs with a common cold and affects up to 300,000 patients each year in the UK United, “Hopkins explains to Yahoo Lifestyle.” The chances of recovery are high, and from Italy comes information that is consistent with the experience of my affected patients and colleagues, who often begin to recover within 2 weeks. “

Hopkins says the symptoms were surprising, since COVID-19 does not appear to produce “nasal obstruction or discharge,” but it does not necessarily have to create difficulties in these ways. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, has a theory. “This has to do with an area behind the nose that is stalked by the virus,” says Schaffner. “So I think this has to do with some kind of response that produces local inflammation.”

previous research They have shown that loss of taste is closely related to smell. Schaffner claims that the two work together. Most people don’t realize that the sense of taste is largely controlled by the sense of smell, “Schaffner explains to Yahoo Lifestyle. “So if you lose your sense of smell, you lose much more than just your sense of smell.” “Data-reactid =” 73 “> Although Hopkins’ article focuses primarily on loss of sense of smell, previous research has shown that Loss of taste is intimately related to smell. Schaffner claims the two work together. Most people don’t realize that the sense of taste is largely controlled by the sense of smell, “Schaffner tells Yahoo Lifestyle . “So if you lose your sense of smell, you lose much more than just smell.” Yahoo Lifestyle. “If we take care of patients who do not have respiratory infections, the average doctor – also the doctors specialized in infectious diseases – will not ask on their own initiative about the sense of smell, that is so. Unless the patient says so on their own, we will not know. “” Data-reactid = “75”> For those who fear that the new symptoms are indicating a mutation of the virus, Schaffner says there is another explanation. “It’s more It is probably something that has not attracted enough attention to be reported, “Schaffner tells Yahoo Lifestyle.” If we care for patients who do not have respiratory infections, the average doctor – also doctors specializing in infectious diseases – will not ask on their own initiative about the sense of smell, that is so. Unless the patient says it on his own, we will not know. “ Now that both anecdotes and medical reports have discovered that symptoms are associated with COVID-19, Hopkins and Schaffner say anyone who experiences them should isolate themselves, “says Schaffner. “So stay away from others because you could be positive even if you don’t have other symptoms.”

Abby Haglage“data-reactid =” 78 “>Abby Haglage