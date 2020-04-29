Doctors and nurses in Germany have denounced on social networks that the government has them unprotected in the midst of the pandemic

Berlin, Germany.- Although Germany It has been constantly used as a worldwide example of good crisis management, the saturation of hospitals was inevitable and with it came the shortage of medical material, this is how health professionals in German lands report it.

Through social networks, dozens of doctors shared nude photos of them in protest to show how unprotected they feel in the face of a shortage of materials amid the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The campaign is known under the German term “Blanke Bedenken” what it means (blank concerns). With this protest on social networks, they want the government to provide them with means of protection to be able to attend to patients with SARS-Cov-2.

“We are his doctors. In order to treat him safely, we and our team need protective equipment and political support. When we run out of what little we have, we look like this”



Germany, a world example in health

In recent months, the Angela Merkel administration has been acclaimed for the results of its sanitary measures against the pandemic. Inclusively, there are people who have used as an example of feminist triumph over other countries led by men, where the crisis has gotten out of control.

It should be noted that the German health system is one of the most expensive in the world and affiliation to social security is mandatory for every resident of this nation. The government of Germany invests 11.4% of the Gross Domestic Product in its healthcare system.

Germany It became the first country in the world to establish a national health system when the German statesman and politician Otto von Bismarck established it in the year 1884. United States implemented a similar system in 1935.