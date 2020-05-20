In a powerful show of discontent, frontline battle workers in Belgium have turned their backs on the country’s leader.

Staff at Saint-Pierre Hospital in Brussels choreographed a united show of nonconformity during the official visit of Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès over the weekend.

Why Belgium has the highest death rate from COVID-19 in the world

Doctors and nurses stood on either side of the road leading to the main entrance to the hospital. When the prime minister’s car arrived, one by one, the health workers turned their backs on the national leader.

Health workers expressed their disagreement to the Prime Minister during her visit.

The protest was organized in response to discontent over the management of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been widely criticized due to the country’s high death rate.

According to official figures, Belgium has been the most affected country in the world, by number of inhabitants.

The country of just 11.5 million people has had a death rate of 78.8 deaths per 100,000 population, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The image of the day. Coverage of staff disgrace during Prime Minister #wilmes' visit to Saint-Pierre hospital in #Bruxelles.

In comparison, Spain has a mortality rate of 59, Italy of 52.5 and the United Kingdom of 51.9 per 100,000 population.

Although the United States has the highest number of known cases and deaths, the official death rate is currently 27 deaths per 100,000 population.

Australia has just 0.39 deaths per 100,000 population, according to the university's mortality analysis.

By the metrics, Belgium has not fared well in the pandemic.

Although Belgium is making the most complete and inclusive coronavirus death count of all countries, health officials have had to acknowledge that mistakes were made early in the outbreak.

As the virus spread across Europe, the country’s poor preparedness left Belgium nursing home workers without the necessary personal protective equipment, which is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the virus.

Belgian toilets are reportedly calling for additional staff, higher wages and an end to cuts in the sector. The move was also a way to express discontent with the rules that forced hospital health workers to expose themselves while working during the pandemic.

The images of the health workers’ protest have gone viral and have been branded online as a “powerful message.”

After the visit to that and another hospital, the Belgian Prime Minister described the meetings as “important moments of meeting and dialogue for both the health personnel and me.”

Wilmès had previously suggested that Belgium could be inflating the actual number of cases.

According to the latest figures, the relatively small European country has registered 9 052 coronavirus deaths, of which around 40% are “possible cases” that were not confirmed through testing.

According to Belgium figures, half of the country’s deaths occurred in nursing homes, but in most cases the test for COVID-19 was not performed. The Belgian Prime Minister assures that the country wants to have the most realistic panorama of the coronavirus crisis in the territory.

This method of accounting does not coincide with the figures collected in most countries that have not included probable cases. For example, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said last week that the number of deaths from coronavirus in his country is “probably higher” than official figures.

Economists and epidemiologists have begun to support the accounting for “excessive deaths” to understand the true impact of the pandemic in different countries, a method that places the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium, Italy and parts of the United States as the most affected nations Until now.