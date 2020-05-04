During his almost daily press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump speculated on alleged methods that could kill the virus, whose infection has already affected more than 800,000 people in the United States and has caused almost 50,000 deaths.

“Suppose we hit the body with a light, either ultraviolet or very powerful, and then, I say, suppose we carry the light inside the body, which can be done through the skin or in some other way,” Trump said in the press conference, addressing the director of the Science and Technology Division of the Department of Homeland Security, Bill Bryan.

Trump has made this suggestion after Bryan made a presentation on measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, noting that the virus “dies quickly” when exposed, for example, to sunlight.

“And also,” Trump continued, “I see that the disinfectant, which knocks it out (to the coronavirus) in a minute, a minute, and if there is a way to do something like that by injecting it into (the body), almost like cleaning ».

“Because do you see? it gets into the lungs and does a tremendous number in the lungs, so it would be interesting to investigate that, “he added. “We will have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Warnings about the folly of the idea were swift among the scientific community and the maker of one of America’s most popular disinfectants.

Reckitt Benckiser, the British company that makes the household disinfectant Lysol, today referred to “recent speculation and social media activity” in a statement to deny that it can be ingested or injected.

“As global leaders in hygiene and health products we must make it clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered inside the human body (whether by injection, ingestion or any other route,” the company said.

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the government Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a member of the White House working group on COVID-19, said for his part that he “certainly would not recommend ingesting a disinfectant.” .

For her part, Esther Choo, an emergency room doctor at the University of Health and Sciences in Oregon, told MSNBC television that “the idea of ​​introducing into the body something other than a toxin known as isopropyl alcohol or disinfectants … those these are the things we are concerned about that children may accidentally swallow, or that people who deliberately harm themselves would accidentally swallow. ”

Craig Spencer, a global health doctor at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, said he is concerned “with people dying from this.”

“There will be those who think it is a good idea,” he added in an interview with The Washington Post. Trump’s suggestion “is not something trivial, something said in passing, an idea that perhaps this will work. It is dangerous, “he added.

He was speaking “sarcastically”

Once the scandal was unleashed, Trump backed down and said he was speaking “sarcastically” when he suggested the disinfectant injections: “I was sarcastically asking reporters like you a question, just to see what would happen,” he said when asked about that. Claim during an act at the White House, in which he signed a new rescue plan of almost 500 billion dollars to help hospitals and companies against the coronavirus.

Trump’s explanation does not fit with that provided shortly before by his spokesman, Kayleigh McEnany, who merely indicated that it was the media that had “irresponsibly taken the president’s words out of context.”

The Speaker of the Lower House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, called Trump’s suggestion “dangerous” and ironic that the president does not want to give funds to the US Postal Service, but he does recommend “that you inject Lysol in the lungs ».

Asked this Friday whether he does indeed recommend that, Trump replied: “Of course not,” but added: “I do think the disinfectant could have a very good effect on the hands.”

Trump insisted that he “is not a doctor” and that is something that patients have to discuss with their doctors, but this is not the first time that he has promoted possible treatment for the coronavirus in his daily press conferences.

After Trump extolled the good effects of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that is being used in some COVID-19 patients, but is still part of clinical trials, a coronavirus patient died in Arizona after ingesting a version of that chemical that was not designed for human consumption, but to clean aquariums.

Trump also said that in the US, the mortality derived from COVID-19 is one of the lowest in the world.

