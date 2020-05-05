© Jason Redmond

The doctor who treated the first recovering COVID-19 patient in the United States said Monday that he fears a second outbreak of the disease when the containment measures are lifted.

George Díaz treated case number one of the new coronavirus in the United States, diagnosed in January in the state of Washington and treated with remdesivir, a medication that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized on Friday for emergency use.

For this infectious disease, it is encouraging to have this antiviral, but he stressed that isolation to avoid contagion remains for now the “most effective” treatment against COVID-19.

And he did not hide his concern about the pandemic in the face of the de-escalation of restrictions to contain the virus, which put the planet in the worst recession since the Great Depression almost a century ago.

“What worries me is that when the economy starts to reopen we are going to see a second outbreak that is perhaps as big as the first one, and the first one was very difficult for us and for everyone,” Díaz told reporters. during a video conference organized by the State Department.

“And more than anything I am concerned that I don’t know if we are going to have the resources to handle a second outbreak,” he added.

Almost 250,000 people have died from the new coronavirus worldwide since its appearance in China late last year. More than 68,000 have died in the United States, the most affected country, which in the last six weeks added 30 million unemployed.

Can one go back to work confident that there is already a therapy for COVID-19?

“Fortunately, it appears that we have an agent in our arsenal against COVID-19, but we have to use it with great caution. This should not be used as a crutch for people to say, ‘Now I can do whatever I want because we have a treatment.’ “Diaz said, contributed to the Gilead studies to test the efficacy of remdesivir in treating the coronavirus.

“The guidelines that advise social distancing must be followed, because that is the most effective treatment we have for COVID-19 at this time,” he emphasized.

As an infectologist at the Providence Medical Center in Everett, north of Seattle, Díaz was in charge of a 35-year-old man diagnosed with the new coronavirus on January 20 after returning from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic emerged.

Díaz said that the patient came to the emergency room with fever, cough, fatigue and diarrhea. Within days, he developed pneumonia and, in consultation with the federal agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), decided to treat him with remdesivir.

The drug had been developed to treat the Ebola virus, a hemorrhagic fever against which it was not very successful. Until then it had not been used for COVID-19, but it was beneficial for this patient, who was discharged on February 3.

“Since then it has been quite good and there have been no apparent sequelae of the infection,” Diaz said, noting that the drug, which until now has only been shown to be effective in people with severe pneumonia, has shortened recovery times.

“I hope that after further analysis, especially regarding (reduction in) mortality, the FDA will be able to authorize this drug for general use,” he said.

Among the side effects, he mentioned nausea, and to a lesser extent changes in the kidneys and liver, but noted that the treatment had only to be stopped for kidney reasons in the elderly.

“We hope to have the vaccine within a year,” said the doctor. “In the meantime, it is important to find some therapy and it seems that remdesivir works against the virus,” he said.

