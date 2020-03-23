Doctor who gave Paulo Costa intravenously is suspended for two years by USADA

Before the fight of Paulo Costa with Johnny Hendricks in the UFC 217, a video emerged in which the Brazilian was seen receiving an IV.

Although the use of intravenous drugs is perfectly valid according to the regulations of USED, abusing 50 ml every six hours is what is prohibited, and that’s what Costa and his brother did, Charlesthey infringed.

‘Borachinha’ received a six-month suspension in April 2019, but today it was learned that the doctor who provided the infusion has been punished more severely.

The anti-doping agency announced Monday that Dr. Lucas Penchel has been suspended for two years.

Penchel is not against the UFC, but due to the suspension he has accepted from USADA, he will not be able to serve as a representative, coach, doctor or agent for any fighter under contract with the organization.

The sanction is retroactive to March of this year.

This is the video in question.