Doctor Vijay Kapoor will not continue in the series

What is ‘New Amsterdam’ and why is it succeeding so much?

‘New Amsterdam’ was one of the revelation series of the confinement. Who else and who less was hooked on Netflix and Amazon Prime to this medical series in a few days that we had an appointment at eight in the afternoon to applaud the real-life toilets.

Originally produced by NBC, it has just been learned that Anupam Kher, who plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the series, will not be returning for the next few seasons of the series. The actor had been absent since the beginning of the third season but it was not until the episode aired in the United States on April 13 that it was confirmed that Kapoor had resigned from his position at the hospital.

In the first episode of the third season it was revealed that Kapoor had contracted the Coronavirus, so Max Goodwin asked for help from cardiovascular surgeon Floyd Reynolds to help him.

The real-life reasons for why Kher walks away from the show are, however, even more dramatic. Actress Kirron Kher, the actor’s wife, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer as reported by The Hindustan Times.

He is currently in treatment and we are sure that he will come out stronger than before. We are so blessed that she is being cared for by such a phenomenal group of doctors. He is on the way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.

Let’s hope that the Kher family is lucky and that their reality resembles as little as possible the medical drama at hand.

