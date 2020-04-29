The doctor Juan Lambert, which is working to combat the new coronavirus, has found a creative way to be able to to review your family without exposing them to the risk of contracting Covid-19. Lambert bought a dinosaur costume to surprise his son Lucca, four years old.

Juan published a video on Saturday, 25, showing his son’s reaction to seeing him in a dinosaur costume. “At first he was scared but then he got used to it”, comments the doctor in an interview for the E +. After the initial shock, Juan can hug his son and his wife, who is five months pregnant.

The meeting took place after Juan spent 35 days without seeing his family. Lambert lives in Caraguatatuba, but coordinates four urgent and emergency services in São Sebastião, on the coast of São Paulo. With that, he ends up acting on the front line in combating covid-19, directly attending cases of the disease. To avoid the possibility of contagion, the woman moved to her parents’ house with Lucca.

“I miss it a lot. It is an intense job, with a heavy climate in the hospital. You come home and have no one to talk to, no child to play with,” reports Lambert. To try to reduce his longing, he bought the costume, since his son loves dinosaurs. “It was wonderful, being able to hug them [sic]”, comments the doctor.

In addition to the family distance, Lambert also has to deal with a long-distance pregnancy, as he is unable to accompany the woman during the process. To try to alleviate the separation the couple even made a video call during an ultrasound.

Despite the difficult situation, the doctor reinforces that he understands the importance of his work: “It is all for a good cause. I literally went to war, we will take a chance to try to help”. And he comments that the son also seems to understand, in part, the situation. “He’s more or less aware of what’s going on. He says his father is killing the coronavirus,” says Lambert.

