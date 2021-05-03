Doctor Strange was going to be behind the WandaVision commercials

The Serie “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” ended and many fans were left with the desire to see a cameo like Doctor Strange. An appearance that they did recognize came to be raised at the beginning of the creative process of the Marvel series, but that in the end they ended up discarding throughout the creation. However, there are those who still maintain that it was going to appear but the pandemic prevented it.

In a new interview for Rolling Stone, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed again that at first, Doctor Strange was part of the plot of the series. In addition, he has explained what his function was at the plot level, but clarifies that this occurred all in the creative phase. Moreover, both “WandaVision” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had to be rewritten due to the decision to leave him out of the film, but it was not because of the pandemic.

According to the manager, those mysterious ads from Toast Mate, Stalker Watch or Hydra Soak, which were no longer referred to at the end of the series, were to be supposed messages from Strange to Wanda. I mean, it was going to be the way Strange was trying to sneak into Wanda’s sitcom. In addition, the plan yes it was Benedict Cumberbatch yes he had an appearance in the last episode of the season.

Some people would possibly say, ‘oh, it would have been great to see Doctor Strange’, but it would have stolen the limelight from Wanda.

In the post, Feige has also described the course Marvel is immersed in right now in the following words:

[Una] very devoted coordination, and a tremendous mix of chaos. The magic of chaos.

Via information | Rolling stone