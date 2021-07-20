Doctor Strange star excited about his appearance in Shang-Chi

Doctor Srtrange star Benedict Wong talks about his excitement to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wong in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Actor Benedict Wong made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Kamar-Taj’s librarian in 2016’s Doctor Strange, with a slightly different character from how he was conceived in the comics. Since then, Wong has appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame during the final battle against Thanos and his army, and next September we will see him again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Wong in a recent interview for SYFY Wire on the occasion of the premiere of his latest work, Nine Days, ended up talking about his imminent return to the MCU in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Although he did not elaborate on his return, the actor expressed his roller coaster of emotions by initially wondering if he would stay out of the film or end up working on it.

“When Shang-Chi was happening, I was very happy about it, but I was a bit crestfallen from not being part of it. And then the call came [de Marvel Studios]. And I was like, ‘Yes!’ And then being seated at a table of Asian excellence, it was incredible. And I am a huge fan of all those artists. Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love) is a huge idol of mine. So there have been constant surprises, that’s what it gives me [el papel de Wong] “.

With the interconnected nature of the MCU, the character returns are seemingly already written and completely unknown to the actors behind the extensive roster of supporting characters. Although Shang-Chi may open the door to the return of the Iron Man 3 characters given the role that The Mandarin has in the film, it is very intriguing to have Wong from Doctor Strange and Abomination from The Incredible Hulk in it. From a narrative point of view, it will be curious to discover how they will explain the presence of the two characters in the tournament.

It’s also a real treat to hear Wong excited about working with Tony Leung, his “massive idol,” on the film. Although he may not have finally had any scenes with the actor who plays Mandarin, simply being part of the project with Leung is sure to be a dream come true for both Wong and the audience. Only time will tell what Wong’s return brings us when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters in September.